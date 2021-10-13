Roberts scores in OT for Stockton field hockey

Stockton University senior Gracee Roberts came off the bench in overtime and scored on a penalty stroke to give the host Ospreys field hockey team a 4-3 win over Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham on Tuesday. It was the first goal of her collegiate career.
Stockton (7-4) rallied from a 3-1 deficit.
Stockton's Gianna Morganti, a St. Joseph graduate, scored two goals, and freshman Alexandra Palumbo scored once.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored the first two goals for Devils (7-6). Lauren Nawrotzki scored on a rebound shot in the first minute of the second half to put FDU-Florham up 3-1.
But Morganti scored a goal each in the third and fourth quarters to tie it at 3-3. Kelsey Andrus (Oakcrest) assisted on the tying goal, which came with 9 minutes, 18 seconds left in regulation.
Palumbo had the ball in the circle in overtime and was tripped from behind, resulting in the penalty stroke.
Stockton's Kylie Mitchell and FDU-Florham's Megan March each had five saves.
Stockton women's volleyball: The visiting Ospreys lost 3-1 to Montclair State in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game at Montclair. The set scores were 25-23, 18-25, 25-16 and 25-15.
The Red Hawks improved to 13-7 overall and 5-1 NJAC. Stockton dropped to 9-13 on the season and 4-2 in the conference.
Charlotte Leon led Stockton with 16 kills and Caity Ullmer had 15. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) added nine kills, three aces, three blocks and 12 digs. Aubrey Rentzel had 21 assists, two aces and seven digs, and Krista Blassman had six blocks. Sophia Marziello contributed 14 digs.
Delaney St. Pierre had 41 assists for Montclair and Leah Higgins had 12 kills. Carly Waterman had five aces and 14 digs.
Stockton led 23-21 in the first set but gave up four straight points to lose it 25-23. In the second set, the Ospreys had a 5-0 spurt to go up 23-17 and won the set. Montclair went up 9-2 and won the third set, and had a 9-4 lead in the fourth set and won the match.
Stockton women's golf: Playing in its first event in three weeks, Stockton finished fourth in the Drew Spring Brook Invitational at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown.
The tournament had 23 golfers from five NCAA Division III teams. The Ospreys scored 463, fourth behind Drew (353), Scranton (392) and Juniata (436).
Maggie Brennan and Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) tied for team-best honors as they both scored 103. They tied for 12th overall. Brennan and Bowman each had one birdie and one par. Ella van Schalkwyk placed 14th with a 105 and Serena Su (Atlantic City) shot a 152 for 23rd place.
