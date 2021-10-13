Roberts' OT goal rallies Stockton field hockey

Charlotte Leon led Stockton with 16 kills and Caity Ullmer had 15. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) added nine kills, three aces, three blocks and 12 digs. Aubrey Rentzel had 21 assists, two aces and seven digs, and Krista Blassman had six blocks. Sophia Marziello contributed 14 digs.

Delaney St. Pierre had 41 assists for Montclair and Leah Higgins had 12 kills. Carly Waterman had five aces and 14 digs.

Stockton led 23-21 in the first set but gave up four straight points to lose it 25-23. In the second set, the Ospreys had a 5-0 spurt to go up 23-17 and won the set. Montclair went up 9-2 and won the third set, and had a 9-4 lead in the fourth set and won the match.

Stockton women's golf: Playing in its first event in three weeks, Stockton finished fourth in the Drew Spring Brook Invitational at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown.

The tournament had 23 golfers from five NCAA Division III teams. The Ospreys scored 463, fourth behind Drew (353), Scranton (392) and Juniata (436).

Maggie Brennan and Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) tied for team-best honors as they both scored 103. They tied for 12th overall. Brennan and Bowman each had one birdie and one par. Ella van Schalkwyk placed 14th with a 105 and Serena Su (Atlantic City) shot a 152 for 23rd place.

