Rider upsets top-seeded Iona at MAAC men's tournament in A.C.

ATLANTIC CITY — Rick Pitino and his top-seeded Iona College men's basketball team were eliminated Wednesday night after an intense battle with ninth-seeded Rider in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Dwight Murray Jr. made a jumper with 7.5 seconds remaining to lead the Broncs to a 71-70 upset victory over the Gaels. After his shot, the fans, who weren't permitted to attend last season due to the pandemic, in the venue went crazy.

"First, I want to say, 'Thank God.' Since we've been here, the last game we won (Tuesday's win over Manhattan), we knew we had to play as a team," Murray said. "Everyone has been locked-in since we've got here. It just means a lot."

Iona won the MAAC title last season, and are led by one of the more prominent college coaches in Pitino. Rider is located in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, about a 90-minute drive from Boardwalk Hall.

Murray only had two points at halftime, but finished with a game-high 21. He added eight assists and four rebounds. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson finished with a double-double (12 points and 12 rebounds).

"It's something we wanted to do for a long time, but now we have to finish the whole thing," Murray said. "We've got two more games. It's not over yet. ... I think the first half I was in my head."

Rider has not made it past the MAAC quarterfinals in nine years, and players and coaches were relieved that streak finally ended. Now, Rider will play the winner of fifth-seeded Niagara and fourth-seeded Monmouth in the semifinals 6 p.m. Friday.

The Niagara/Monmouth quarterfinal is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

With 13 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in regulation, the Broncs (14-18) led the Gaels (25-7) 45-41. It was back-and-forth the rest of the game, with both teams taking leads. With 3:58 left, Iona led 64-63 and later extended its lead to 70-65 after Elijah Joiner made back-to-back 3s.

Rider's Allen Powell made a 3 to cut the deficit to 70-68. Ogemuno-Johnson grabbed a defensive rebound, and Mervin James went 1 for 2 from the line after being fouled, making the score 70-69. After he missed the second free throw, the Broncs maintained possession, but did not get a shot off before the shot clock expired.

"It wasn't always pretty," Rider coach Kevin Baggett said. "We have been in this position a lot. We've overcome losing it a lot this year. We kept saying we believe in this team, and that is why we are up here (Wednesday night). It has nothing to do with me. It has everything to do with these guys."

With 20.2 seconds remaining, the Broncs had to foul. But Iona's Walter Clayton Jr. missed his one and one, giving the ball back to Rider. Soon after, Murray let up a shot that, when it went through the net, gave Rider the lead and the eventual victory. There was a lot of celebration, but it was quick. With 7.5 seconds left, the Broncs' defense still needed a stop.

And that is what happened.

Iona lost the ball out-of-bounds with 0.2 seconds left. After the Rider inbound and the final buzzer, the bench cleared, and there were many happy faces from the New Jersey program.

Iona led 30-28 at halftime.

"We never lost our composure," Ogemuno-Johnson said. "We just kept fighting. That's about it. We fought with our heart."

Pitino led Kentucky to the 1996 NCAA championship and Louisville to the 2013 title. He is the only coach to lead three schools (Providence, Kentucky and Louisville) to the Final Four. Pitino is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Rider lost to Iona twice this season, including a 67-61 defeat Feb. 27.

James scored 13 to go with six rebounds for Rider. Powell scored 11, including three 3s. Murray Jr. made two 3s. Baggett noted how pleased he was, but he said his players know "this wasn't the end goal."

"The end goal is to win the MAAC," he said.

For Iona, Tyson Jolly led with 19 points to go with four rebounds. Joiner and Clayton Jr. scored 13 and 12, respectively. Nelly Joseph added 11 points and six rebounds.

"We knew we could play with them," Baggett said. "We knew that if we did different things in this game and not the same things we did the last time we played them. ... We would give ourselves a chance to win this game."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.