From Fisk University becoming the first historically Black college to start a gymnastics team, to Tennessee State University's marching band winning a Grammy, what once was the primary way for Black Americans to get a college education now plays a crucial role in higher education.
ATLANTIC CITY — Brian Giorgis coached to the final seconds of his historic career.
“Play D! Play D!” the Marist College women’s basketball coach shouted at the Red Foxes as the final seconds ticked off the clock Tuesday afternoon.
Rider University point guard Amanda Mobley scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists as the 10th-seeded Broncs beat seventh-seeded Marist 63-50 in a MAAC Tournament first-round game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk.
The game was the final one for Giorgis as coach of the Red Foxes. He finished with a 463-203 career record in 21 seasons.
“Now it’s time to ride off into the sunset,” Giorgis said. “It’s like (the movie) 'High Plains Drifter' where he walks off and you have the heat waves going through. It’s time to ride off.”
There were plenty of tears in the Marist locker room afterward.
“We were all in there bawling our eyes out,” junior forward Zaria Shazer said. “We all know how impactful he’s been. He’s just a really great coach and a really great guy.”
Giorgis, 67, is one of the top coaches in MAAC history. He led the Red Foxes to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 run in 2007, and was named MAAC Coach of the Year eight times. Before taking over Marist, he was the girls coach at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, New York, where he was 451-44 with nine state championships in 19 seasons.
“I’ve done well,” Giorgis said. “There was an old Western guy and he would say, ‘I’m as good as some and better than most.’ That's kind of the way I felt. I think I’ve done a good job. I worked hard at it. But I’ve had great players. If I set a standard for somebody, I guess that’s nice.”
Tuesday was the first day of the MAAC men’s and women’s tournaments at Boardwalk Hall. The championship games will be played Saturday with the women’s final beginning at 3:30 p.m., the men's at 7:30 p.m.
Rider (10-20) advances to play second-seeded Niagara (17-11) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
The Broncs led most of Tuesday’s game, but Marist (12-18) went to a full-court press in the second half and got back in it.
Red Foxes sophomore Catie Cunningham made a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the score at 46 with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But Rider responded immediately with a 12-0 run to clinch the victory. Mobley started the stretch with a driving layup. She added a basket in the lane and a fast-break layup during the surge.
Giorgis said the energy Red Foxes expended in rallying with the full-court press left them exhausted for the final minutes.
“I wasn’t smart enough to take the press off when at least (the lead) got down to four (points),” he said. “I had the devil on this side of my head saying, “Keep it up, keep it up. It got you back in the game.’ I should have listened to the little angel on the other side that was saying, ‘They’re exhausted out there.’”
Rider coach Lynn Milligan embraced Giorgis in the post-game handshake line, as did several Rider players.
“He’s a special guy,” Milligan said. "He’s very genuine. He’s the type of person who cares about our game. He cares about coaches, cares about players. He knows my players. He’s so invested in the game and so invested in the MAAC and so invested in Marist. It’s been an absolute honor to coach against him. He’s the standard in the MAAC.”
Giorgis joked that he wanted to give himself a pat on the back for handling the emotion of his final game better than he expected. Marist associate coach Erin Doughty, who also played for Giorgis at Marist, will take over the program.
“These guys have been my family,” Giorgis said. “The Marist group and the Lourdes group, they've all been my family. I’ve never had the fortune to be married or have kids, and these guys have all been my kids. That’s what I worry about in retirement, that I won’t see these guys.”
PHOTOS 2022 MAAC Tournament women's championship game
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield head coach Joe Frager celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in the MAAC Tournament championship game Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield’s Sam Lewis, left, Rachel Hakes and Lou Lopez-Senechal raise their MAAC championship trophy after defeating Manhattan.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's Sam Lewis, left, Rachel Hakes, and Lou Lopez-Senechal, raise the trophy after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's celebrate after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Manhattan in MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield Head Coach Brian Giorgis calls out play against Manhattan during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield Head Coach Brian Giorgis calls out play against Manhattan during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's Rachel Hakes 22 attempts to drives past Manhattan's Dee Dee Daivs 1 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Manhattan's Courtney Warley 22 attempts a shot against Fairfeild's Callie Cavanaugh 23 and Lou Lopez-Senechal 11 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Manhattan's Dee Dee Daivs 1 attempts a shot over Fairfield's Callie Cavanaugh 23 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's Sam Lewis 30 battle for the ball against Manhattan's Courtney Warley 22 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Manhattan's Dee Dee Daivs 1 lay up against Fairfield during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Manhattan's Petra Juric 25 and Courtney Warley 22 battle for the ball against Fairfeild's Lou Lopez-Senechal 11 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's Andrea Hernangomez 41 battle for the rebound against Manhattan's Courtney Warley 22 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Manhattan's Petra Juric 25 grabs a rebound against Fairfield's Sam Lewis 30 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Manhattan's Petra Juric 25 battle fors a rebound against Fairfield's Sam Lewis 30 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Manhattan's Brazil Harvey-Carr 3 drives the basket against Fairfeild's Callie Cavanaugh 23 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Manhattan's Petra Juric 25 grabs a rebound over Fairfeild's Callie Cavanaugh 23 and Andrea Hernangomez 41 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield Janelle Brown 3 drives to the basket Manhattan's Sini Makela 10 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield Lou Lopez-Senechal 11 drives to the basket against Manhattan's Courtney Warley 22 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield Lou Lopez-Senechal 11 drives to the basket against Manhattan's Courtney Warley 22 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield Janelle Brown 3 drives to the basket Manhattan's Jenna Jordan 33 and Dee Dee Daivs 1 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Fairfield's Sydney Lowery 31 drives to the basket Manhattan's Brazil Harvey-Carr 3 and Dee Dee Daivs 1 during the first half of the MAAC women's Conference Basketball Tournament Championships game at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday March 12, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.