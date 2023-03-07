ATLANTIC CITY — Brian Giorgis coached to the final seconds of his historic career.

“Play D! Play D!” the Marist College women’s basketball coach shouted at the Red Foxes as the final seconds ticked off the clock Tuesday afternoon.

Rider University point guard Amanda Mobley scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists as the 10th-seeded Broncs beat seventh-seeded Marist 63-50 in a MAAC Tournament first-round game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk.

The game was the final one for Giorgis as coach of the Red Foxes. He finished with a 463-203 career record in 21 seasons.

“Now it’s time to ride off into the sunset,” Giorgis said. “It’s like (the movie) 'High Plains Drifter' where he walks off and you have the heat waves going through. It’s time to ride off.”

There were plenty of tears in the Marist locker room afterward.

“We were all in there bawling our eyes out,” junior forward Zaria Shazer said. “We all know how impactful he’s been. He’s just a really great coach and a really great guy.”

Giorgis, 67, is one of the top coaches in MAAC history. He led the Red Foxes to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 run in 2007, and was named MAAC Coach of the Year eight times. Before taking over Marist, he was the girls coach at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, New York, where he was 451-44 with nine state championships in 19 seasons.

“I’ve done well,” Giorgis said. “There was an old Western guy and he would say, ‘I’m as good as some and better than most.’ That's kind of the way I felt. I think I’ve done a good job. I worked hard at it. But I’ve had great players. If I set a standard for somebody, I guess that’s nice.”

Tuesday was the first day of the MAAC men’s and women’s tournaments at Boardwalk Hall. The championship games will be played Saturday with the women’s final beginning at 3:30 p.m., the men's at 7:30 p.m.

Rider (10-20) advances to play second-seeded Niagara (17-11) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The Broncs led most of Tuesday’s game, but Marist (12-18) went to a full-court press in the second half and got back in it.

Red Foxes sophomore Catie Cunningham made a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the score at 46 with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But Rider responded immediately with a 12-0 run to clinch the victory. Mobley started the stretch with a driving layup. She added a basket in the lane and a fast-break layup during the surge.

Giorgis said the energy Red Foxes expended in rallying with the full-court press left them exhausted for the final minutes.

“I wasn’t smart enough to take the press off when at least (the lead) got down to four (points),” he said. “I had the devil on this side of my head saying, “Keep it up, keep it up. It got you back in the game.’ I should have listened to the little angel on the other side that was saying, ‘They’re exhausted out there.’”

Rider coach Lynn Milligan embraced Giorgis in the post-game handshake line, as did several Rider players.

“He’s a special guy,” Milligan said. "He’s very genuine. He’s the type of person who cares about our game. He cares about coaches, cares about players. He knows my players. He’s so invested in the game and so invested in the MAAC and so invested in Marist. It’s been an absolute honor to coach against him. He’s the standard in the MAAC.”

Giorgis joked that he wanted to give himself a pat on the back for handling the emotion of his final game better than he expected. Marist associate coach Erin Doughty, who also played for Giorgis at Marist, will take over the program.

“These guys have been my family,” Giorgis said. “The Marist group and the Lourdes group, they've all been my family. I’ve never had the fortune to be married or have kids, and these guys have all been my kids. That’s what I worry about in retirement, that I won’t see these guys.”

