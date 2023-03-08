ATLANTIC CITY - Rick Pitino spoke as much about the past as he did the present and future Wednesday night.

“There’s two ways to look at the past,” the Iona University men’s basketball coach said. “Cherish it, and you learn from it. The future will take care of itself, if you take care of the present.”

Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the tournament-favorite and top-seeded Gaels beat No. 8 seed Mount St. Mary’s 74-54 in a MAAC Tournament quarterfinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

With the victory, Iona avoided its fate of last year when it was also the top seed and the presumptive favorite but lost to ninth-seeded Rider 71-70 in the MAAC quarterfinals.

Pitino said the Gaels didn’t think much about last year before Wednesday’s game.

“I never mentioned last year,” Pitino said. “A lot of people refuse to give other teams credit. It wasn’t that we played terrible. Rider played great. No one wants to give the winner credit. We do. We’re not invincible."

That was the first time Pitino spoke about the past Wednesday.

The second came when the media asked him about the retirement of Syracuse University coach Jim Boeheim, who stepped dwn after the Orangemen lost to Wake Forest 77-74 in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Associate head coach Adrian Autry will succeed Boeheim.

Boheim, 78, took over the Syracuse program in 1976. Pitino was the first assistant Boeheim hired, famously interviewing him in a New York City hotel the day before the just-married Pitino was set to leave on his honeymoon.

Pitino said Wednesday he would room with Boeheim on recruiting trips. Boeheim would stay up until the wee hours watching movies but as a courtesy to the sleeping Pitino, Boeheim would sit on the edge of the bed, so only he could hear the volume.

Pitino texted Boeheim after Wednesday’s announcement.

"I thanked him for giving me a job 45 years ago when I was out of work,” Pitino said. “He said he would (now) be my consultant. I said, ‘anytime.’ ”

Pitino said he and Boeheim once vacationed together with their wives in Bermuda. Pitino asked if you had a million dollars where would you live. Pitino and the wives named exotic locales. Boeheim said Syracuse.

“That's Jim,” Pitino said. “He just loved Syracuse, everything about it. I wish him nothing but good health. You guys don’t know him as well as me. Jim is a really, really good person.”

As for Wednesday’s game, Clayon, who was named the MAAC Player of the Year Wednesday morning, scored 18 of his points in the second half. Clayton shot just 1 of 3 in the first half but that evolved into 8 of 11 in the second half.

The 6-foot- 2 sophomore was at the center of an 8-0 run that turned a five-point Iona lead with 13 minutes, 31 seconds left in the game into a 52-39 edge with 9:53 left. Clayton scored in the lane, sank a 3-pointer and made a driving layup during that decisive stretch.

His only misstep in the second half came late in the game when he missed a dunk off a perfect alley-oop pass. It wasn’t a problem, however. Clayton simply rebounded his own miss and scored.

In addition to Clark's offensive prowess, the story of the second half was Iona’s defense. Mount. St. Mary's was 1 for 10 from 3-point range in the final 20 minutes. Pitino said he told the Gaels at halftime they were involved in a “defensive war.”

“If you’re not the better team (defensively), we’re going home,” Pitino said he told the Gaels. “They played suffocating defense in the second half.”

Iona (25-7) will continue to try to take care of the present when it plays the winner of Thursday’s 9:30 p.m. quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Siena and fifth-seeded Niagara in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal.