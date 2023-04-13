Rian Eigenmann, a redshirt junior for the University of South Florida softball team, capped a four-run rally with her walkoff single Saturday.

Eigenmann, a Millville High School graduate and Central Connecticut State transfer, pinch hit and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 5-4 win over Tulsa.

Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) had an RBI single in Iona's 3-2 win over Mount St. Mary's. In an 8-4 loss to Mount St. Mary's, Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) had three hits, a run and an RBI.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) singled and scored in Lehigh's 10-4 loss to Princeton. She hit an RBI double and scored in a 4-3 win over Seton Hall.

Madison Hand (Buena Regional) doubled and scored in Maine's 4-3 win over Bryant. She singled and scored in a 4-3 loss to Bryant.

Devin Coia (Vineland) hit a two-run single in Monmouth's 5-3 win over Columbia. She hit an RBI double in a 7-2 loss to North Carolina A&T.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) hit a three-run homer, doubled and scored a run in Western Kentucky's 9-2 win over Texas at San Antonio.

Jordan Tavarez (Pilgrim Academy) allowed four runs, two earned, and struck out one in a complete game in Chestnut Hill's 5-4 win over Lincoln.

In Goldey-Beacom's 10-6 win over Staten Island, Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Davi Jimenez (St. Joseph) scored.

Gabriella D'Ottavio (Buena) hit an RBI single and scored twice in Millersville's 10-1 win over Shippensburg. She hit an RBI double in a 2-1 win over Shippensburg. She had two hits and an RBI in a 6-2 win over Kutztown. She went 2 for 5 with a run and three RBIs in a 17-14 win over Kutztown. She drove in two runs in an 8-4 loss to Shepherd.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) struck out three in 1 2/3 scoreless for the save in West Chester's 10-2 win over Kutztown. She allowed two runs and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings in a 5-4 win over Shepherd.

Megan Sooy (Millville) hit a solo homer and a single in Arcadia's 6-4 win over Kean.

Rhiannon Ginnetti (Absegami) hit a two-run single and scored in Centenary's 5-4 win over Marymount. She singled and scored in a 7-6 win over Marymount.

Colleen Camburn (Southern Regional) hit an RBI single in McDaniel's 10-2 loss to Gettysburg. She singled and scored twice in a 15-7 loss to Gettysburg.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) hit an RBI single and an RBI double and scored in New Jersey City's 4-1 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had two hits and two runs in a 12-3 loss to Rutgers-Newark.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) had two hits, two RBIs and a run in a 6-3 win over William Patterson. She had two hits in a 1-1 tie with William Paterson. She had two hits and an RBI and also struck out five in a complete game in a 9-1 win over Hunter. She struck out two in 5 1/3 shutout innings for the victory and added a hit, a run and an RBI in a 6-4 win over Montclair State.

Korie Hague (Vineland) had two hits and an RBI in Rowan's 6-1 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 7-1 win over Rutgers-Newark. She singled and scored twice in a 9-0 win over Rutgers-Newark.

Zoe Bork (EHT) had a pinch-hit RBI single in Susquehanna's 5-2 loss to York.

In The College of New Jersey's 5-2 win over Stockton, Kaci Neveling (EHT resident) had two hits, and Elizabeth Gosse (Southern) struck out six in a complete game. In a 12-0 win over New Jersey City, Neveling had two hits, two RBIs and a run, and Gosse allowed just three hits and struck out five in the complete-game shutout. In a 10-1 win over NJ City, Neveling hit an RBI double, a single and scored. On Monday, Gosse was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie Pitcher of the Week.

Men's volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 34 assists and three digs in a 3-1 loss to Lees-McRae.

Men's golf

Jefferson's Mathew Dolan (Lacey Township) tied for 29th with a 13-over-par 85 at the Moravian Classic. At the Elizabethtown Invitational, Noah Petracci (Hammonton) and Dolan tied for 28th with an 85 (14 over).

Men's track

Miami's Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) won the 110-meter hurdles (13.74 seconds) at the Miami Alumni Invitational.

Dylan Breen (Lacey) ran on Georgian Court's third-place 4x100 relay (43.78) at the Stockton Osprey Open. Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) was fifth in the 400 (52.97, followed by Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) in sixth (52.99).

Jefferson also competed at Stockton. Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) ran on the winning 4x800 relay (8:07.56). Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was sixth in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:38.15).

Rowan's Tyler Greene (Ocean City) was fifth in the 800 for the hosts as the Oscar Moore Invitational.