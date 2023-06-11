The inaugural Chris Ford Memorial Basketball Tournament wrapped up Sunday afternoon at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
Atlantic City Government: Powered by South Jersey Industries won the eight-team, single-elimination tournament, beating Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 77-70 to win the first Club Cup.
AC Government advanced to the final with a 67-58 win over Greentree Mortgage Company. The game featured a pair of special guest coaches — former NBA player and Camden High School alumnus Dajuan Wagner for Greentree, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. for AC.
Cooper Levenson defeated SOSH Architects 79-50 in the other semifinal.
ATLANTIC CITY — John DeRichie set up beyond the 3-point line and watched as the play unfolded.
The tournament began Saturday with four quarterfinal games:
SOSH Architects 47, Merrilly Lynch 37 Atlantic City/SJ Industries 79, UBS Financial 62 Greentree Mortgage 80, Hard Rock 51 Cooper Levenson 79, Berkshire Hathaway 60
The tournament was held in honor of Chris Ford, who died Jan. 17 at 74. He grew up in Atlantic City's Ducktown neighborhood, was a Holy Spirit High School graduate and went on to star at Villanova University in basketball. Ford enjoyed a lengthy NBA career as a player with the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, and later as a coach with the Celtics, Los Angeles Clipper, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
Over the years, he served as a coach and mentor at the Boys & Girls Club. In 2021, he served on the GO HOOPS Committee that raised $500,000 for the gym’s renovation project.
GALLERY: Chris Ford Memorial Basketball Tournament
Chris Ford's No. 42 can be seen on the wall at center court during the tournament's opening tipoff Saturday afternoon.
John DeRichie goes over strategy with his 12-year-old daughter Giuliana during halftime of the tournament opener.
Director of Recreation Elijah Langford helped organize the Chris Ford Memorial Basketball Tournament.
Giuliana DeRichie, 12, and her father, John DeRichie, 48, of Northfield, at the Chris Ford Memorial Basketball Tournament on Saturday. John is married to Ford’s daughter, Katie, and Giuliana is one of the late NBA player and coach’s seven grandchildren.
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City CEO Charles Wallace II checks in on the action Saturday.
John DeRichie takes the ball up court for SOSH Industries on Saturday.
SOSH Architects’ Luca DeGenarro guards Merrill Lynch’s Anthony “Juice” Young during the Chris Ford Memorial Basketball Tournament opener Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. Teams paid $2,500 to enter the two-day tournament.
Giuliana DeRichie, 12, looks to make a play for SOSH Architects on Saturday.
Raymond Bethea Jr. in action for City of Atlantic City/South Jersey Industries on Saturday afternoon at the Chris Ford Memorial Basketball Tournament hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
