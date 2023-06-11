The inaugural Chris Ford Memorial Basketball Tournament wrapped up Sunday afternoon at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

Atlantic City Government: Powered by South Jersey Industries won the eight-team, single-elimination tournament, beating Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 77-70 to win the first Club Cup.

AC Government advanced to the final with a 67-58 win over Greentree Mortgage Company. The game featured a pair of special guest coaches — former NBA player and Camden High School alumnus Dajuan Wagner for Greentree, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. for AC.

Cooper Levenson defeated SOSH Architects 79-50 in the other semifinal.

The tournament began Saturday with four quarterfinal games:

SOSH Architects 47, Merrilly Lynch 37

Atlantic City/SJ Industries 79, UBS Financial 62

Greentree Mortgage 80, Hard Rock 51

Cooper Levenson 79, Berkshire Hathaway 60

The tournament was held in honor of Chris Ford, who died Jan. 17 at 74. He grew up in Atlantic City's Ducktown neighborhood, was a Holy Spirit High School graduate and went on to star at Villanova University in basketball. Ford enjoyed a lengthy NBA career as a player with the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, and later as a coach with the Celtics, Los Angeles Clipper, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Over the years, he served as a coach and mentor at the Boys & Girls Club. In 2021, he served on the GO HOOPS Committee that raised $500,000 for the gym’s renovation project.

