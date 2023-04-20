Reegan Capozzoli scored four goals and added an assist to lead Stockton University to a 16-15 victory over Montclair State in a Coastal Lacrosse Conference men's lacrosse game Wednesday.

Brendan McHale scored three for the Ospreys 11-4, 3-2 CLC). Ryan Anderson had three assists. Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) and Luc Swedlund each scored twice. Tyler Horvath won 13 faceoffs and led the team with five ground balls.

Stockton led 13-7 after three quarters. Montclair State scored eight in the fourth, and cut its deficit to 16-14 with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining. Colin Bernstein made 19 saves for Stockton.

Ethan Mounier and Tyler McCreery each scored four for Montclair State (7-7, 1-3).

Women's tennis: The College of New Jersey defeated Stockton 9-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Wednesday.

The Lions (13-4, 6-0 NJAC) have never lost to an NJAC opponent. After the loss, the Ospreys (11-4, 4-2) are in third place in the conference and earned the No. 3 seed in the NJAC Tournament, which begins April 26.

In fifth singles, Carlee Cristella lost a close match to Chase Eisenberg. After winning the first set 6-1, Cristella lost 6-3 in the second set and 1-0 (10-0) in the super-tiebreaker.

In third singles, Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) lost 6-4, 6-2 to Alexa Vasile. In first doubles, Sarb Devi (Absegami) and Lily Muir lost to Charlotte Roarty and Jenny Landells 8-3.