MARGATE — The Red Bull Foam Wreckers soft-top surf competition is scheduled for Saturday.
Billing itself as the "anti-surf-contest surf contest," the event permits only soft boards, and anyone can win. The event will feature local surf legend Ben Gravy as the event's emcee.
Before each heat, a contestants will spin the "Wheel of Shred" to determine which Catch Surf soft-board they will use. They'll paddle out with six to 10 of their closest new friends, all on soft-boards, and try to become the most "unique" soft-boarder for the next 15 minutes.
Prizes will go toward the most creative, sportive moves on the day.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will be held on the Granville beach in Margate. Registration costs $25. To sign up, go to participate.redbull.com/en/events/red-bull-foam-wreckers-nj/2023.
