Red Bull Foam Wreckers make surfing all about fun for one day in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Finally, a sport where you score points just for having fun.
The Red Bull Foam Wreckers surfing series came to Crystal Beach at New Hampshire Avenue on Saturday, and the atmosphere was happy and low key on a hot, sunny day. The event billed itself as "an anti-surf contest" in which anyone who enters may win.
Only foam (soft-top) surfboards were used.
Pro surfer Rob Kelly, of Ocean City, was one of the judges. Kelly, 31, has always been a serious surfer. He won the National Scholastic Surfing Association state individual title three times for Ocean City High School before graduating in 2008.
"This contest is different," Kelly said. "The one who's having the most fun scores the highest. That's why we call it the anti-surf surf contest. It's untraditional, a surfing contest that's upside-down. It's nice to break it up (the series of serious surfing contests). This contest attracts a crowd from all levels of surfing.
"You can surf together with other people, something they don't allow in a regular surfing contest."
There were no divisions. Men and women and young and old all surfed together. The contest had 16 preliminary rounds, with eight surfers in each round. Two advanced to the semifinals out of each round. The semifinals and final also had eight surfers, and there was only one winner.
Nick Giunta was the winner, with Sean Taylor, of Linwood, second and Mia Gallagher, of Ocean City third.
Gallagher, 15, was one of the top competitors. She's a member of the USA U-18 Junior Olympic Team and has traveled the country surfing. On Saturday, she qualified for the semifinals out of heat 7.
"It's about who's having the most fun and who's the most creative," Gallagher said. "I think I was pretty creative (in heat 7). The foam boards aren't as much high performance, but they're fun. There aren't many contests that don't have men's and women's divisions, but you see it once in a while. I picked out some good waves (in heat 7) and beat some of the boys."
Jason Magee, 29, drove down from Boston to participate. He's originally from Manahawkin in Stafford Township and graduated from Southern Regional High School in 2011.
"Southern had a surfing team, but I didn't take it up until after I graduated," said Magee just before he went out in the water to compete in heat 14. "I'm not a novice, I'm intermediate. From Boston, it takes an hour to get to the beach. I usually go to Rhode Island. I'll try to have as much fun as I can and work on my moves."
Announcer and semipro surfer Ben Gravy, 32, of Margate, kept things running smoothly as host of the event. He signed autographs and spun a large wheel of chance that picked out which kind of foam board each contestant would use. He called himself a promoter of positivity.
"This is based on who's having the most fun, not on out-surfing each other," Gravy said. "You take the usual rules and throw it out the window."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
