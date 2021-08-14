Red Bull Foam Wreckers make surfing all about fun for one day in Atlantic City

Nick Giunta was the winner, with Sean Taylor, of Linwood, second and Mia Gallagher, of Ocean City third.

Gallagher, 15, was one of the top competitors. She's a member of the USA U-18 Junior Olympic Team and has traveled the country surfing. On Saturday, she qualified for the semifinals out of heat 7.

"It's about who's having the most fun and who's the most creative," Gallagher said. "I think I was pretty creative (in heat 7). The foam boards aren't as much high performance, but they're fun. There aren't many contests that don't have men's and women's divisions, but you see it once in a while. I picked out some good waves (in heat 7) and beat some of the boys."

Jason Magee, 29, drove down from Boston to participate. He's originally from Manahawkin in Stafford Township and graduated from Southern Regional High School in 2011.

"Southern had a surfing team, but I didn't take it up until after I graduated," said Magee just before he went out in the water to compete in heat 14. "I'm not a novice, I'm intermediate. From Boston, it takes an hour to get to the beach. I usually go to Rhode Island. I'll try to have as much fun as I can and work on my moves."