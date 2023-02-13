Readers react via email to the Eagles' 38-35 loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Eagles! What a year! The ups and the downs, the injuries, the setbacks, and in the end, a loss in the Super Bowl. Hats off to the entire team, from Hurts to the frontlines on both sides of the ball. What a great year. This game was won in the trenches, man vs. man. The field conditions were not the best for such a grand event. And our defense gave up too many points, with no sacks.

Mr. Hurts, you a class act! One miscue doesn’t determine a game or your future. It’s only the beginning for you, young man. Your display of leadership was superior.

Thank you, Philadelphia Eagles, for an enjoyable season and bringing so many together as family and friends. Until next year! Fly, Eagles, fly!

Robert H. Matthews Jr.

Rio Grande

I probably was the only person who did not feel that the Eagles were destined to win this game. Yes, Hurts was fantastic, but the Chiefs manhandled us in the second half. Yes, we got a few bad calls, but that really didn’t change the score. Andy Reid is a great, tough coach and taught our young coaching staff how to win a Super Bowl.

Patricia Duran

Linwood

All that loud talk all week! No MVP for Hurts, no championship for Hurts, a 10-point lead at half, and Patrick MaHomes did the job! Your defense gave up 38! This wasn’t a third- or fourth-string QB, baby!

Frank Murphine III

Millville

Good first half, didn't show up for the second. Great year. Great job, Hurts, Brown and Elliott.

See you in September

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

The Eagles' defense was absolutely horrible — no pressure or blitzing because our defensive coordinator is clueless. He and the offensive coordinators need to go.

Bob Donnell

Cape May

What a magnificent ride! Not the results hoped for, but a great season overall for the Eagles. I have no doubt that adjustments will be made for a stronger season this fall. Love those Birds!

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

The Eagles' defense came up small. Hurt's fumble was the difference. The year was exciting. Last holding call was deplorable. Andy Reid definitely outcoached defensive coordinator Gannon.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

Tough loss. Eighty sacks all season and not one in the Super Bowl. KC didn't win, we lost the game. Then to have the game put out of reach by a very questionable call. All that on a field that at times resembled a skating rink.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

The offense played a great game. Jalen Hurts played like an MVP. The defense could not put pressure on the quarterback, and when the game was on the line, the referee made a call that helped determine the outcome.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

The fumble by Hurts was just a killer. What a shame. A lot of excitement over a great season. See you all in September.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

What a totally awesome season that no one saw coming. If you said they would be in the Super Bowl, you would get laughed at. But tonight it came to a end by a magical QB. We owned the first half, led by Hurts, but Mahomes and the Chiefs were unstoppable in the second half. I feel real bad for the Birds. They came so close to a ring. Thanks for a great ride.

Butch Sill

Absecon

When your defensive line takes the second half off, the Super Bowl trophy ends up going to the team in red.

Eagles fans booing Dak Prescott winning the Walter Payton Award is all the motivation I need to keep my spirits high for the start of next season.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

What a horrendous way to end such a great season and game! Andy outcoached us, and their line outdid ours! This hurts, as Jalen did his part!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

So a hold is the difference between who’s holding the Lombardi Trophy? Regrettably and revoltingly, the refs had their hands all over the outcome of this one. I’ve got a huge gripe with that grip costing the Eagles clutching the championship. This last-second loss is difficult to grasp, but that’s a wrap, in more ways than one.

Was it the odd sod that caused the Chiefs to have a field day in the second half? This isn’t just a tough loss; it’s a turf loss. With players sliding and stumbling all night, it’s small wonder this one slipped away.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

