Readers react via email to the Eagles' 38-35 loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Eagles! What a year! The ups and the downs, the injuries, the setbacks, and in the end, a loss in the Super Bowl. Hats off to the entire team, from Hurts to the frontlines on both sides of the ball. What a great year. This game was won in the trenches, man vs. man. The field conditions were not the best for such a grand event. And our defense gave up too many points, with no sacks.
Mr. Hurts, you a class act! One miscue doesn’t determine a game or your future. It’s only the beginning for you, young man. Your display of leadership was superior.
Thank you, Philadelphia Eagles, for an enjoyable season and bringing so many together as family and friends. Until next year! Fly, Eagles, fly!
I probably was the only person who did not feel that the Eagles were destined to win this game. Yes, Hurts was fantastic, but the Chiefs manhandled us in the second half. Yes, we got a few bad calls, but that really didn’t change the score. Andy Reid is a great, tough coach and taught our young coaching staff how to win a Super Bowl.
All that loud talk all week! No MVP for Hurts, no championship for Hurts, a 10-point lead at half, and Patrick MaHomes did the job! Your defense gave up 38! This wasn’t a third- or fourth-string QB, baby!
Good first half, didn't show up for the second. Great year. Great job, Hurts, Brown and Elliott.
The Eagles' defense was absolutely horrible — no pressure or blitzing because our defensive coordinator is clueless. He and the offensive coordinators need to go.
What a magnificent ride! Not the results hoped for, but a great season overall for the Eagles. I have no doubt that adjustments will be made for a stronger season this fall. Love those Birds!
The Eagles' defense came up small. Hurt's fumble was the difference. The year was exciting. Last holding call was deplorable. Andy Reid definitely outcoached defensive coordinator Gannon.
Tough loss. Eighty sacks all season and not one in the Super Bowl. KC didn't win, we lost the game. Then to have the game put out of reach by a very questionable call. All that on a field that at times resembled a skating rink.
The offense played a great game. Jalen Hurts played like an MVP. The defense could not put pressure on the quarterback, and when the game was on the line, the referee made a call that helped determine the outcome.
The fumble by Hurts was just a killer. What a shame. A lot of excitement over a great season. See you all in September.
What a totally awesome season that no one saw coming. If you said they would be in the Super Bowl, you would get laughed at. But tonight it came to a end by a magical QB. We owned the first half, led by Hurts, but Mahomes and the Chiefs were unstoppable in the second half. I feel real bad for the Birds. They came so close to a ring. Thanks for a great ride.
When your defensive line takes the second half off, the Super Bowl trophy ends up going to the team in red.
Eagles fans booing Dak Prescott winning the Walter Payton Award is all the motivation I need to keep my spirits high for the start of next season.
What a horrendous way to end such a great season and game! Andy outcoached us, and their line outdid ours! This hurts, as Jalen did his part!
So a hold is the difference between who’s holding the Lombardi Trophy? Regrettably and revoltingly, the refs had their hands all over the outcome of this one. I’ve got a huge gripe with that grip costing the Eagles clutching the championship. This last-second loss is difficult to grasp, but that’s a wrap, in more ways than one.
Was it the odd sod that caused the Chiefs to have a field day in the second half? This isn’t just a tough loss; it’s a turf loss. With players sliding and stumbling all night, it’s small wonder this one slipped away.
Photo highlights from Super Bowl 57
Members of the Kansas City Chiefs cheer team enter the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles players enter the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Recording artist Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Recording artist Babyface performs "America the Beautiful" prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Recording artist Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The first all-female piloted military flyover, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, flies over State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players stand at midfield for the coin toss prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) pulls in a touchdown pass as Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) defends, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes the touchdown catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, fumbles the ball as henis hit by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Bolton ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) scores a touchdown after his fumble recovery against the Philadelphia Eagles as teammate safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) runs his fumble recovery in for a touchdown as teammate Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, center, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrate during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after getting hurt during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) grimaces on the bench after an injury during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) can't maintain control of the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, stands near an offical on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Rihanna performs at halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Rihanna performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) pulls in a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to officials during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a field goal as Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) holds during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (19) returns a punt during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) runs in for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a long pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a 2-point conversion during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles for a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the game-winning field goal as punter Tommy Townsend (5) holds during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates his field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs onto the field after winning the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) and safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) celebrate after winning the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni leaves the field after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) prays after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and the Kansas City Chiefs are showered with confetti as they celebrate their win at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Kansas City Chiefs are showered with confetti as they celebrate their win at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) sits on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) walks on field with his kids after winning the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is interviewed after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, celebrates victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is interviewed after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) kisses his wife, Emily Winchester, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Patrick Johnson (48) and Kyzir White (43) sit on the bench after their loss in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) kneels after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy while celebrating with teammates after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
