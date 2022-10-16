Readers react to undefeated Eagles' 26-17 win over Cowboys

Readers react via email Sunday night to the Philadelphia Eagles' 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

A tale of two halves because of losing Lane Johnson and the defense not getting to the quarterback. No pressure let Rush sit back and hit his targets. That opened the rush game and the momentum switched to the Cowboys. Fourth quarter, the offense came alive and the defense got a turnover to put the game away like the Phillies did to the Braves.

Butch Sill

Absecon

Nothing is better than beating Dallas. Mr. Rush will not soon forget his visit to Philadelphia. That third quarter was tense, but they turned it around in the fourth.

This defense has been outstanding and really stepped it up when they needed it.

Undefeated, baby. And how about those Phillies?

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

After Dallas scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter, I almost thought I would have to pour my celebratory glass of wine back in the bottle. The Eagles came back and preserved their victory with a deciding score and more exceptional defense, especially by Darius Slay. Sweet.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

I think we know the answer now to the question "are the Eagles for real?" They manhandled Dallas the entire first half in every facet of the game.

The injury to Lane Johnson was monumental! Our secondary kept them in a tough-fought second half! The Eagles played with heart and deserve all the accolades they get!

Pat Duran

Linwood

Huge win, but they almost gave it away. They need to quit sitting on the lead. There isn't a game on their schedule they can't win. I don't know what was worse, the way they played in the third quarter or having to listen to Cris Collinsworth.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

I would like to congratulate the Eagles on being 6-0, the 1st time in a while that it's happened. Great job by everyone, especially the defense on the two interceptions. Got a little scary when the Cowboys started scoring.

Enjoy your much deserved bye week and be ready for the Steelers in two weeks.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Miles Sanders adding yards to his stats and Darius Slay doing his Big Play “thing” equaled a tough combo for the Cowboys to handle! Birds are flying high these days!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

The Eagles continue to play like a championship team. This game had it all! Great offense, great defense, clutch plays when needed, and most importantly they came out with a big win. Injuries are a concern, but we can all enjoy the bye week! Go, Phils!

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

I have one question for the Eagles and that is, has anybody told you that you must play four quarters? How you played in the third quarter was enough to make a fan sick to their stomach. You got away with the win, but how, I'm not quite sure. Thank goodness you have a bye next week. Take the time and get your act together.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

You mean I now have two weeks before our next game to abuse, harass and taunt my Cowboy-loving friends? Thank you NFL schedule makers.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Wow. Hope you all have your seatbelts on and are ready for the next part of this wild ride that your Eagles have you on. Let’s see how the rest of the season plays out.

The second-quarter scoring is great, but when you go up against a team that scores their points in the second half, it may not be enough to win the game. Enjoy the week off and watch some baseball.

Pam Burnell

Seaville

The Beasts of the East are your Philadelphia Eagles! A dominant first half followed by a sluggish second half, thanks to Lane Johnson getting injured and Jonathan Gannon coaching soft and afraid.

The Eagles are a very good team in all phases. I do think they’re poorly coached on defense and special teams, but Nick Sirianni is fantastic and Jalen Hurts is showing he’s a winner.

This is the best team in the division and the NFC. Stay healthy and keep working and the sky is the limit.

Glenn Master

Ventnor

It was fitting that native son Bradley Cooper provided the "Sunday Night Football" introduction because there has been nothing but silver linings to Sirianni’s playbook this season.

Former Cowboys coach turned talking head Jason Garrett’s surprise pregame pick — complete with crying out the chorus of the club’s cherished cheer — portended the trio of in-game picks to come, as the sticky-fingered secondary left its fingerprints all over this game. On the throws they didn’t take away, they tallied more tips than a bustling bartender.

Their breakups were bigger than Brady and Bundchen’s.

The first lady was in the house, and the Eagles, particularly in the second quarter, when their superfluity on scoring struck again, looked like a powerhouse. If the Birds continue on this trajectory, they’ll be visiting the White House to meet her husband come season’s end.

It’s a phantastic phall in Philly. What a rush, which had little to do with Cooper. However, akin to another Bradley Cooper cinema classic, “The Hangover,” post-partying, from this wonderful weekend will be epic.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton