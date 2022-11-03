Readers react to first 8-0 start in Eagles history

Readers' react via email Thursday night to the Philadelphia Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans in Houston.

So they are 8-0 and I must eat crow. I've been a harsh critic of this organization in this column over the years and have to give credit where credit is due.

This owner and GM have done a brilliant job developing the QB and drafting, as well as the free-agent signings. I tip my cap!

Paul Hahn

Northfield

What should have been a blowout turned out to be a real challenge. We have to realistically expect a letdown eventually, but to have it against such an inferior team would be tough. A slow start defensively could be a real disadvantage against a good team.

It is great to have Lane Johnson back, but what’s going in with Mailata? Picking up Bradberry was a super decision!

We were lucky to escape with a win!

Pat Duran

Linwood

A win is a win, but what a sloppy effort. They were out of sync on a short week. Took a weak team that had nothing to lose for granted. Defense played poorly as if they were trying to keep Houston in the game.

Referees were horrible; Texans were holding on almost every pass play, and they gave them favorable spots while shorting us. Just one example: Goddard goes out of bounds on the 3, ball gets spotted on the 5.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Thank you, Mr. Bezos, for allowing me to watch my Eagles tonight, but I must point out having Al Michaels announce these Thursday night games might be considered elder abuse.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Last week someone commented that the Eagles' run defense was weak. For most of this game, they were right. With all of our exuberance celebrating Philadelphia's outstanding running, passing, and pass defense, this aspect of their game seems to have been quietly overlooked. The Texans made it clear that they did their homework regarding the run defense of Philadelphia.

Being the champion-caliber team that they have become, the Eagles came back in the second half and took over the game. They will need their "A" game every week for the rest of the season.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

This was a game that should have been a blowout, but it certainly wasn't. I believe the plane that took the team down to Texas must have flown too high and the guys lost their minds up there.

The defense forgot how to stop the run, and the offensive line forgot how to protect Hurts. Pierce had a ball running. Hargrave in the third quarter finally membered what he was there to do.

The team certainly didn't look like a 7-0 team. Let's hope they get it together for Washington.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

A tale of two games! The Eagles looked great, but it is really hard to comment when you're watching two games at once.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

Wow! The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in team history. A rocky start, but we'll take the win! With two interceptions and one turnover, it wasn't the Eagles' best game, but Hurts got the job done. Glad we have Brown, and Gainwell, Sanders and Goedert added to the fun.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood