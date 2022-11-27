Readers react as Eagles go to 10-1 for fifth time in team history

Somebody pinch me! What a season. Fly, Eagles, fly!

Linda Valente-Rose

Egg Harbor Township

Not convinced on a 10-1 team‘s secondary. Front four is good, but tackling and coverage are suspect.

Long way to go. Nicky, stop worrying about what the media says.

Pete Mussa

Northfield

The Eagles made some sloppy mistakes, which kept this game way too close. They then showed real resiliency to come back and win this game. Hurts was outstanding, but there has to be concern he doesn't get injured running so much. But take the win and keep the momentum rolling.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

The words that came out of my mouth when Sirianni chose to kick that 50-yard field goal would have had my mother washing my mouth out with soap.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

This was a great game to watch. Even better that they won. Hurts was outstanding. He beat Rodgers, who was not up to par. Next week will be another tough game. I hope they will be up for it.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

The Eagles played well and won, but their defense is still concerning and their special teams are nonexistent. Hopefully, both will not be the reason we lose a crucial game this season. Take note, Howie, and make sure you take care of this in next year’s draft.

Pam Burnell

Seaville

The Eagles led in nearly every phase of this game, including having fewer penalties. Beating the Packers is always a good win. However, the Packers kept this game close with a hurt quarterback and less time of possession.

There are two things that should not keep happening with this team. First, the opposing running backs should not be able to keep running through the Eagles' defense like a turnstile. Second, Jalen Hurts should not consistently be among the leading rushers for the team.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

What a game to stay up for. Great job, Hurts, Watkins, Brown, Gainwell and Sanders. Like this season a lot — 10-1.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Jalen Hurts is a superstar! The offensive line had an incredible night. The defense gave up too many unnecessary yards, and the special teams really need improvement. In the end, however, our superstar beat their superstar.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

Thanks to the offensive line, Hurts and Sanders rushed for a combined 391 yards! Our run defense improved in the second half, as did our ability to sack the quarterback. Special-teams play is extremely disappointing — allowing big runbacks after the punts. Happy to see Boston Scott have more of a role in the running game. This was a big win for the Eagles!

Patricia Duran

Linwood

True, the game was played in prime time, but based on the play-calling, it was really rush hour. Despite the record-setting running, the Eagles never ran away with the game. Planes at Philadelphia International Airport don't take off as frequently as Jalen Hurts, who flew all over the field, while running backs kept landing in the end zone.

As someone who has admitted to using experimental psychotropic drugs, Aaron Rodgers is familiar with bad trips. His visit to the Linc certainly qualifies as one. Departing without a win and their starting quarterback, the Packers' postseason hopes are in double "Jeopardy"! "What is Love?" is Green Bay's question without an answer. Meanwhile, the gameshow Hurts will be going on this offseason is, "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?"

He may not be a television host — let's be honest, Rodgers' clique was more Greg Jennings than Ken Jennings — but Hurts is helping his team in its mission to host a home playoff game. And you can't put a price (is right) on that.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

What do you expect when you give Rodgers the ball inside your own 40? Throw out the analytics notebook. We need to improve our special teams or they will cost us in the playoffs.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

Good win. I am no Rodgers fan, but you have to admire his talent and his guts to play as hurt as he was. The one thing that worries me is this team's inability to bury an opponen. Seems every game goes to the wire. Secondary plays too loose, special teams are scary. If the season were to end today, every NFC East team is in the playoffs.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township