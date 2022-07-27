Rare 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle on display at National event in Atlantic City, expected to be sold for $10 million

ATLANTIC CITY — Since Derek Grady was younger, he always wanted to own a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, but it was out of his price range no matter the grade or condition.

Grady may not get to purchase one, but he will help auction the prized card.

Heritage Auction is selling a mint-condition Mickey Mantle baseball card, which could break records when the auction ends Aug. 27. The decades-old card was graded 9.5 out of 10 by SGC Card Grading, which is very good as the grading scale is very strict, and is estimated to sell for $10 million or more.

The rare card is on display until Sunday at the 42nd National Sports Collectors Convention being held this week at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The show, which opened with a preview show Wednesday, will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week.

The record for a sports memorabilia item is a Diego Maradona 1986 Argentina World Cup game-worn jersey that sold for $9,284,536.

Maradona wore the shirt during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and England. During the second half, Maradona scored a goal with his hand. It became known as the "hand of God" goal.

The second-most expensive item, but highest-selling card, was a T206 Honus Wagner card that sold for $6.6 million in 2021.

The Mantle card's highest bid was $1.5 million as of Wednesday.

"It's special because, being a (1952) Topps Mantle, which is his most popular card, and just being a super-popular player in the collectible industry and an iconic New York Yankee, that has been one of the key cards in the collecting hobby," said Grady, who is the executive vice president of Heritage Auction.

Anthony Giordano, the owner of the card, purchased the item for $50,000 at a Father's Day Show in Madison Square Garden in 1991. Grady called the Mantle "one of the most iconic cards in the hobby," and no matter the grade is very expensive.

Al Rosen, one of the pioneers in the card collecting industry, found the card in the 1980s. He bought a huge collection of mint cards, and the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle was one of them. Rosen was known as "Mr. Mint" by other collectors because of his finds.

This edition is considered Mantle's rookie card, Grady said.

Giordano was not there Wednesday, but is expected to be at the show Thursday.

"It is really special," Grady said.

Paul Ware has been a security guard for high-priced items for 20 years at Heritage. He was one of the many guards at the convention watching the exclusive card, along with the many other items Heritage had on display.

"Every show they have, there is always something interesting or better than the last time," said Ware, who noted he is not used to guarding cards. "I just find it amazing from the outside looking in at just the history of the cards and seeing and meeting people. I enjoy that."

The reactions of fans are the best.

When people come up to the case, they ask for photos and are "blown away," Grady said. They are documentary crews and other TV stations going to do reports about the card this week, Grady said. The card was one of the main images on the advertisement for the National Sports Collectors Convention, which is known as the National.

"It's that special of a card," said Grady, who owned a card store in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and later worked at SGC. "I don't think there is a more valuable card in this building. I always loved cards as a kid.

"I never grew up I guess. I'm still collecting," Grady joked.

Mantle, also known as “the Mick,” was a Triple Crown winner, a three-time American League MVP and a seven-time World Series champion. The Hall of Famer and switch-hitter died in 1995, and is considered one of the greatest players in baseball.

Ware grew up in the 1950s and 1960s and watched Mantle play.

"This crowd here, they are amazed by this card," Ware said. "The words I hear are 'spectacular, incredible, amazing.' You can tell it has meaning and value and how much it's worth to everyone."

"I'm a sports fan, too, so I love this atmosphere."

Heritage public relation specialist Steve Lansdale noted that anyone looking to add to their collection or make the next step in collections should look at this, if they have the money to do so, because "the condition is absolutely incredible."

"Tens (on the SGC grading scale) are few and far between, and this is a 9.5, so it is about as clean and pristine as you can get," Lansdale said. "It just holds a very significant place in the card collecting hobby.

Heritage has signed basketballs, baseball and game-worn jerseys on display, like Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and former NBA standout Tim Duncan. There are multiple championship rings on display, including a 2016 New England Patriots Super Bowl and a 1992 Toronto Blue Jays World Series rings.

Heritage has a lot of great things, but nothing beats the Mantle card in regards to worth.

"Watching the faces of the collectors, they get into this because they are finding and collecting things they love. So when they see a card with this much history and significance and in great condition, these people know what they are looking at," said Lansdale, who has been collecting cards since he was younger.

"If you understand the hobby, you can't help but appreciate how special it is."