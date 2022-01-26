Pride Run Series coming to Atlantic City in April

The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Oct. 17, 2021.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
The Atlantic City Sports Commission announced Wednesday that the Pride Run Series will make a stop at the resort this spring.
Pride Run Atlantic City will take place April 23 with a run or walk event on the Boardwalk.
There will be a 10-kilometer and a 5K run and walk.
Registration fees for the 10K race are currently $55 if you sign up by March 31. Fees for the 5K race are currently $45 before March 31. All registrants under 15 years of age will pay $25. Virtual 5K and 10K options are available with a $30 registration.
Participants will receive a finisher medal when they cross the finish line, a race shirt and other gift packages.
There will also be a celebration party and health and wellness expo for those who sign up for the race.
The series hosted a run in Las Vegas on Jan. 15 and has plans for other races in Phoenix on March 19 and St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 4.
Those interested in registration or want more information can go to
priderunseries.com/events/atlantic-city.
PHOTOS 2021 Atlantic City Marathon
101821-pac-spt-marathon
Runners pose for a picture before the start of the Atlantic City Marathon. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
Runners pose for a picture before the start of the Atlantic City Marathon. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
Runners walk to the start of the Atlantic City Marathon. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
Terry Fusco sings the National Anthem to start the beginning of the Atlantic City Marathon on the Boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
David, 53, and Sue Goldstein, 51, both from Voorhees, Camden County, compete with their 26-year-old son Josh during the 62nd Atlantic City Marathon on Sunday morning. David Goldstein said he's been running marathons and triathlons with Josh for the last six years, and this was Josh's eighth marathon.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
101821-pac-spt-marathon
Runners hit the boardwalk for the 26.2 miles marathon. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
Runners hit the boardwalk for the 26.2 miles for the Atlantic City marathon. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
Runners hit the boardwalk for the 26.2 miles for the Atlantic City marathon. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
Runners hit the Boardwalk Sunday morning for the 2021 Atlantic City Marathon. The event wasn’t held in-person last year due to COVID-19. For a gallery of photos from the race, go to
. PressofAC.com
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
101821-pac-spt-marathon
Runners hit the Boardwalk during the 62nd Atlantic City Marathon on Sunday morning. A photo gallery from the race is attached to this story at
. PressofAC.com
Kristian Gonyea photos, For The Press
101821-pac-spt-marathon
Runners hit the Boardwalk during the 62nd Atlantic City Marathon on Sunday morning. A photo gallery from the race is attached to this story at
PressofAC.com.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
A spectator films the race with his phone during Sunday’s race. There was no marathon last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
101821-pac-spt-marathon
The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday morning beginning on Michigan Avenue on the boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ. October 17, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)
acp
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.