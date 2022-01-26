 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pride Run Series coming to Atlantic City in April
Pride Run Series coming to Atlantic City in April

101821-pac-spt-marathon (copy)

The 62nd Atlantic City Marathon was held Oct. 17, 2021.

 Kristian Gonyea, For The Press

The Atlantic City Sports Commission announced Wednesday that the Pride Run Series will make a stop at the resort this spring.

Pride Run Atlantic City will take place April 23 with a run or walk event on the Boardwalk.

There will be a 10-kilometer and a 5K run and walk.

Registration fees for the 10K race are currently $55 if you sign up by March 31. Fees for the 5K race are currently $45 before March 31. All registrants under 15 years of age will pay $25. Virtual 5K and 10K options are available with a $30 registration.

Participants will receive a finisher medal when they cross the finish line, a race shirt and other gift packages.

There will also be a celebration party and health and wellness expo for those who sign up for the race.

The series hosted a run in Las Vegas on Jan. 15 and has plans for other races in Phoenix on March 19 and St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 4.

Those interested in registration or want more information can go to priderunseries.com/events/atlantic-city.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

