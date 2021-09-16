Prendergast, Sher win Brennan McCann race, season title

The Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni crew of Kevin Prendergast and Tom Sher won the final Brennan McCann Masters Row of the season on Saturday, and the two clinched the event’s season points championship.
The four Brennan McCann rows of the season are for doubles crews, and the races go from Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township through the intracoastal waters to Margate and back. The races are held monthly from June to September.
Prendergast and Sher won the season’s final race in 40 minutes, 34 seconds. The crew of Upper Township lifeguard Wayne MacMurray and U.T. alumnus Jim Gibbons was second in 40:46. Third was the father-son crew of Jim Swift Sr., a Margate alumnus, and Jim Swift Jr., in 41:08. The race had nine crews.
Before the race, a moment of silence was held for the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Tom McCann, the Brennan McCann race director, said the event will have a female division starting next year.
