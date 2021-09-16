 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prendergast, Sher win Brennan McCann race, season title
0 comments
LIFEGUARD RACES

Prendergast, Sher win Brennan McCann race, season title

{{featured_button_text}}

The Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni crew of Kevin Prendergast and Tom Sher won the final Brennan McCann Masters Row of the season on Saturday, and the two clinched the event’s season points championship.

The four Brennan McCann rows of the season are for doubles crews, and the races go from Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township through the intracoastal waters to Margate and back. The races are held monthly from June to September.

Prendergast and Sher won the season’s final race in 40 minutes, 34 seconds. The crew of Upper Township lifeguard Wayne MacMurray and U.T. alumnus Jim Gibbons was second in 40:46. Third was the father-son crew of Jim Swift Sr., a Margate alumnus, and Jim Swift Jr., in 41:08. The race had nine crews.

Before the race, a moment of silence was held for the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Tom McCann, the Brennan McCann race director, said the event will have a female division starting next year.

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News