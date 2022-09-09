Powerboats to race on Lake Lenape Saturday and Sunday

Powerboat racing takes over Lake Lenape in Mays Landing this weekend with the 32nd annual Mary Ann and Daniel J. Murphy Jr. Memorial Regatta.

Racing will run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on a mile oval. Each race will consist of four counter-clockwise laps.

There will be four classes of hydroplanes, plus two classes of flat-bottom ski boats, and Jersey Speed Skiffs. Heats and finals will be conducted both days in all classes.

Warren Brown, of Galloway Township, is a competitor in the Jersey Speed Skiffs division.

Race chairman George Conover Sr., of Egg Harbor Township, a former hydroplane racer, said there will also be an exhibition each day of vintage boats, and that he’ll be operate one.

“We’ll have about 25 boats in all (in the racing categories), plus about 10 vintage boats from the 1970s and 80s,” Conover said. “We’ll have racers from Michigan, Ohio, New York, New Hampshire, and from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

"It’s late in the (American Power Boat Association) season. There’s a race in Hampton, Virginia next weekend, and one in Lakeland, Florida, in October, and that’s it. This time of the year you do your best to get every point you can.”

Admission is free at various spectator sites around the lake. But a $10 pit pass can be bought to gain access both days to the race headquarters at Park Road and the lake.

The event is sanctioned by the APBA and conducted by the Winding River Boating Association in Mays Landing.

The event honors the memories of Dan Murphy, a former powerboat racer from Longport and Atlantic City, and his wife, Mary Ann.