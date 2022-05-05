Pleasantville grad Gabriel Moronta wins event for Miss. St. track: College notebook

Redshirt freshman sprinter Gabriel Moronta won the 400-meter hurdles for host Mississippi State University at the Maroon and White Invite.

Moronta, a 2020 Pleasantville High School graduate, won the race in 51.98 seconds. It was a personal best time for Moronta, a former first-team Press All-Star and state champion in high school.

Ebenezer Edzii (Millville) ran on Campbell’s sixth-place 4x400 relay (3:19.05) and was 24th in the 400 (50.20) at the North Florida Invitational.

Miami’s Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) was ninth in the 110 hurdles (14.06) at the UNF Invitational.

Monmouth’s Ahmad Brock (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 100 dash (10.96) and second in the triple jump (13.76m) at the Carol and John Covert Classic at Lehigh University.

Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) ran on Rider’s 15th-place distance medley College relay (10:16.15) at the Penn Relays.

Syracuse’s Anthony Vazquez (EHT) was 17th in the 110 hurdles (14.20) at the Penn Relays.

Georgian Court’s Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was third in the long jump (6.79m) at the TCNJ Invite. At the Penn Relays, Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) ran on the 13th-place 4x400 Eastern relay (3:24.92). Breen ran on the 18th-place 4x100 Eastern relay (43.23) and was 17th in the long jump (6.55m).

Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) ran on Jefferson’s 25th-place 4x400 Eastern relay (3:33.22) at the Penn Relays.

Rowan’s Treshan Stevenson (Millville) was third in the 400 hurdles (53.94) at the TCNJ Invite. Lane Owens (Ocean City) was sixth in the javelin (56.48m). Tyler Greene (Ocean City) was 18th in the 800 (1:57.95). Nicholas Simila (St. Augustine) was 23rd in the 1,500 (4:08.71).

Women’s outdoor track

Rider’s Mariah Stephens (EHT) won the 100 hurdles in 14.42 seconds at The College of New Jersey Invite.

Monmouth’s Anne Rutledge (EHT) was sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:07.92) at the Covert Classic. Michaela Baker (Ocean City) was 12th in the 1,500 (4:57.85).

Grace Burke (Ocean City) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 24th-place 4x400 College relay (3:57.49) at the Penn Relays. At the Covert Classic, McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was fourth in the long jump (5.31 meters), and Burke was 10th in the 200 (26.25).

Rutgers’ Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) was sixth in the javelin (47.41m) at the Penn Relays. Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (EHT) ran on the seventh-place 4x400 Championship of America relay (4:21.73). Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was ninth in the triple jump (12.2m).

Saint Peter’s freshman Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) ran on the fifth-place 4x400 Eastern (3:54.14) at the Penn Relays.

Georgian Court’s Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was third in the weight throw (46.77m) and 10th in the discus (35.06m) at the TCNJ Invite.

Rowan’s Alaysia Coursey (Millville) was ninth in the pole vault (3.05m) at the TCNJ Invite. Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) was 12th in the 200 (26.29). Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was 17th in the long jump (4.82m). Sam Eloy (Cedar Creek) was 20th in the 100 (13.28).

Men’s lacrosse

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 19-9 loss to Maryland, Baltimore County, Logan Hone (St. Augustine) had two goals and an assist, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) was 6 for 16 in faceoffs with six ground balls and a caused turnover.

Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) was 8 for 15 in faceoffs with four ground balls in Robert Morris’ 19-12 win over Cleveland State.

Billly Germana (EHT) had three ground balls and a caused turnover in Georgian Court’s 17-15 loss to Chestnut Hill in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament.

Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) had a ground ball and a caused turnover in Wingate’s 17-6 win over Catawba in a South Atlantic Conference Tournament game. He had a ground ball in a 17-13 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.

Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had two goals and two assists in Cabrini’s 11-9 win over Scranton.

Kyle Mulrane (Southern Regional) and Anthony Firmani (Southern) each scored in Eastern’s 22-19 loss to Stockton.

In FDU-Florham’s 10-9 loss to Delaware Valley, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had nine ground balls and six caused turnovers, and Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) added an assist. In a 9-8 win over King’s College, Hay had nine ground balls and seven caused turnovers, Nawrocki had an assist, and Cliff Hurley (Lacey Township) added a ground ball and two caused turnovers.

In Immaculata’s 22-7 loss to Neumann, Branden Smith (Lower Cape May Regional) scored twice, Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had two assists, and Matthew Kirkland (St. Augustine) made 17 saves in almost 40 minutes and scooped five ground balls. In a 21-6 loss to Neumann in the Atlantic East Conference Tournament, Smith scored, and Inserra had a goal and five ground balls.

Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) scored in Lynchburg’s 20-8 win over Bridgewater.

Women’s tennis

Tess Fisher (Vineland) won first singles 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 and first doubles 6-2 in Rutgers’ 4-3 loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Morgan Grimmie’s (Holy Spirit) sixth singles match was unfinished with her winning the first set 6-1 in The College of New Jersey’s 5-0 win over Rutgers-Camden in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. TCNJ beat New Jersey City in the final to win a 39th straight NJAC championship. TCNJ will find out who it will play in the NCAA Tournament next week.

Women’s golf

Westminster’s Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) placed third in the President’s Athletic Conference Championships held in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. Clifford shot a three-day 253 (84-86-83), as the Titans won their fourth straight team title.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

