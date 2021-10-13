Pinelands takes down Absegami in volleyball matchup

Two of South Jersey's top volleyball teams faced off in a competitive nonconference matchup on Wednesday.
Pinelands Regional High School defeated Absegami 2-1 by set scores of 22-25, 25-15, 25-18.
Caitlyn Downes stuffed the stat sheet with five kills, 14 digs, and six service points, three of them aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 17 assists. Bailey Lawrence had five kills and 14 assists for the Wildcats. Samantha Poling had six kills and eight service points with five aces. Pinelands improved to 12-5, while Absegami fell to 13-3.
Girls soccer
Cumberland Reg. 5, Glassboro 1: Bridget Hitchner scored three goals. Taryn Richie scored twice. Emily Bokma made seven saves for the Colts (4-8). Madison Johnston scored once for Glassboro (3-9).
Hammonton 4, Egg Harbor Twp. 3: Reagan Mull scored once and had an assist for the Blue Devils (3-5-2). Juliana Dogostino, Sydney Sorrentino and Ariana Cruz all scored once. Gabriella Piantadosi scored twice and Alicia Page scored once for the Eagles (5-4-2).
Field hockey
No. 8 Southern Reg. 4, Brick Memorial 0: Cuinn Deely scored three goals and had one assist in the win for the Rams (10-3), the No. 8 team in The Press Elite 11. Bella English scored once and Shannon Conroy had an assist. Claire Gosse had two saves in the shutout. Madilyn Satter made 29 saves for Memorial (4-10).
Agate for girls tennis
Girls tennis
Ocean City 5, Atlantic City 0
Singles — Alexis Allegretto d. Mayla Burns 6-0, 6-0; Catherine Stempin d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-1, 6-3; Charis Holmes d. Cecelia Marota 7-6 (9-7) 6-2.
Doubles — Ciera Howard and Noelle Graham d. Maria Dela Pena and Rosie Mitenberger 6-1, 6-0; Liz Drain and Taylor Pontari d. Zenab Iqbal and Kanajia Jamison 6-0, 6-3.
Records - Ocean City 14-6, Atlantic City 3-12.
Clearview 4, Williamstown 1
Singles — Carlee Cristella C d. Hailey Pease 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Crawford C d. Lillian Bonner 6-1, 6-0; Emily Miscioscia C d. Emily Hamilton 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Brooke McGuigan and Megan McLoughlin C d. Ciara Cummiskey and Cassidy Rullo 6-0, 6-1; Aniya Bush and Marina DiCristofaro W d. Leyla Savas and Dorina Castleforte 6-2, 7-6 (10-6).
Records- Clearview 16-2, Williamstown 7-8.
Mainland Reg. 5, Vineland 0
Singles — Khushi Thakkar d. Gianina Speranza 6-4, 6-1; Hannah Carson d. Luciana Day 6-2, 6-0; Christina Htay d. Urvi Patel 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Maddie Dennis and Samantha Goldberg d. Olivia Griggs and Gabriella Vega 6-1, 6-1; Anna Geubtner and Elizabeth Ong d. Trista Suppi and Alyssa Giercyk 6-0, 6-3.
Records — Mainland 16-1, Vineland 9-11.
Woodstown 5, Wildwood 0
Singles — Abigail d. Emeli Matias 6-0, 6-2; Lucy Miller d. Charlotte Kilian 6-0, 6-0; Erica Windsor d. Charlotte Cunningham-Hackney 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles — Hannah Ashfield and Cara Delia d. Paige Springer and Faith Hurst 6-0, 6-0; Kristina Krishna and Olivia Terry d. Mariela Garcia-Cruz and Destinee Blose 6-0, 6-0.
Records — Woodstown 11-5, Wildwood 1-10.
Donovan Catholic 5, Pinelands Reg. 0
Singles — Emma Conroy d. Angie Papa 6-0, 6-0; Ludovica Trano d. Caitlyn Rodriquez 6-0, 6-0; Sloane Nelson d. Grace Kkements 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Isabella Ayres and Gianna Rao d. Lillian Maleski and Sage Targett 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Placa and Caitlin Piazza d. Maissa Acosta and Molly Cogar 6-1, 6-0.
Records — Donovan Catholic 16-2, Pinelands 3-12.
Cedar Creek 3, Oakcrest 2
Singles — Jenna Crawford CC d. Sydney Groen 6-0, 6-0; Emma Robinson O d. Julia Flynn 6-2, 6-0; Angellia Wyld CC d. Michaela Hearn 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 10-7.
Doubles — Rebecca Einwechter and Phoebe Kershenblatt CC d. Hannah Derringer and Vanessa Lee 6-2, 6-3; Samantha Mcdow and Bindiya Dave O d. Janavi Vadnerker and Kylee Hilliard 6-3, 6-2.
Records — Cedar Creek 9-8, Oakcrest 8-8.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Pleasantville 0
Singles — Sam Mancuso d. Keanni Dupont 6-0, 6-1; Vika Simonsen d. Ah'lajzlah 6-0, 6-0; Delaney Brown d. Yaret Toscano 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Marley Kronemeyer and Ina Nikolova d. Helen Robledo and Jamilet Mendoza-Francisco 6-1, 6-1; Maddie Gilbert and Jayci Shivers d. Julia Ramirez and Anika Cooper 6-3, 6-1.
Records — Lower Cape May 17-2, Pleasantville 3-10.
