Pinelands takes down Absegami in volleyball matchup

Two of South Jersey's top volleyball teams faced off in a competitive nonconference matchup on Wednesday.

Pinelands Regional High School defeated Absegami 2-1 by set scores of 22-25, 25-15, 25-18.

Caitlyn Downes stuffed the stat sheet with five kills, 14 digs, and six service points, three of them aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 17 assists. Bailey Lawrence had five kills and 14 assists for the Wildcats. Samantha Poling had six kills and eight service points with five aces. Pinelands improved to 12-5, while Absegami fell to 13-3.

Girls soccer

Cumberland Reg. 5, Glassboro 1: Bridget Hitchner scored three goals. Taryn Richie scored twice. Emily Bokma made seven saves for the Colts (4-8). Madison Johnston scored once for Glassboro (3-9).

Hammonton 4, Egg Harbor Twp. 3: Reagan Mull scored once and had an assist for the Blue Devils (3-5-2). Juliana Dogostino, Sydney Sorrentino and Ariana Cruz all scored once. Gabriella Piantadosi scored twice and Alicia Page scored once for the Eagles (5-4-2).

Field hockey