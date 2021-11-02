Pinelands grad Emma Capriglione leads Stockton to NJAC semis: Roundup

Emma Capriglione finished with a team-leading 11 kills to lead the Stockton University women's volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over William Paterson in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday.
The Ospreys 16-16 (6-2 NJAC) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-10
Capriglione, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, added three service points and a block. Charlotte Leon and Haley Green each added 10 kills. Sophia Marziello finished with 14 digs. Molly Eng and Alice Brandt each added 10 digs. Eng also had four aces.
Stockton will play at second-seeded Montclair State in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Women's soccer: The Ospreys lost 2-0 to top-seeded The College of New Jersey in the NJAC semifinals.
TCNJ (16-0-1) scored both goals in the second half. Gianna Minerva scored in the 75th minute. Ava Curtis scored off a corner in the 77th minute. TCNJ outshot Stockton 30-2.
Kylee Sullivan made seven saves for the Ospreys, who finished the season 12-6-3 overall and 5-2-2 in the NJAC.
