Pinelands grad Aileen Cahill helps lead nationally-ranked Montclair past Stockton

Aileen Cahill scored a goal in the first half Wednesday and added an assist to lead the Montclair State University women's soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Stockton in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

The Pinelands Regional High School has five goals on the season.

The Red Hawks (9-0, 2-0 NJAC) are No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III national rankings. The Ospreys fell to 5-5 (0-2). On Wednesday, the Red Hawks scored three goals in a 10-minute span late in the second half.

Cahill scored in the 28th minute to give Montclair a 1-0 lead. Stockton played great defense for almost the rest of the game, but Montclair's strong offense came to life down the stretch.

Lauren Ernst and Kylie Prendergast scored in the 77th and 78th minute, respectively, to extend the lead to 3-0. Cait Kerr capped the scoring in the 87th minute. The Red Hawks outshot the Ospreys 25-4.

Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) made nine saves for Stockton. Haley Martin made four saves for Montclair.

Men's soccer: Stockton lost its second straight game Wednesday as Montclair State defeated the Ospreys 1-0 in an NJAC game. The Red Hawks (7-1-3, 2-0 NJAC) is No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III national rankings.

Stockton fell to 7-3-1 (0-2).

Montclair outshot Stockton 10-4. Freshman Aiden Hoenisch had the only shot on net for the Ospreys. The game was scoreless after the first half. The Red Hawks' Amer Lukovic scored in the 46th minute for the Red Hawks.

In the 75th minute, the Ospreys' Sebi Morrello's shot was wide of the net. Stockton then had two corner kicks in the next three minutes, but could not capitalize on the opportunities.

Liam Brett made four saves for Stockton. Shane Keenan made one for Montclair.