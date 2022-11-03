Phillies ball girls with Stockton ties recount World Series adventure

PHILADELPHIA — Working with minimal hearing and kept awake by adrenaline, Kelly Fleck told students visiting her classroom at Robbinsville High School on Wednesday about being on the field for Game 3 of the World Series about 12 hours earlier.

Fleck, 23, was one of a handpicked few Philadelphia Phillies ball girls to be on the field for the World Series. The Phillies are trying to fight off the Houston Astros for their first title since 2008.

In the first World Series game held in Philadelphia since 2009 on Tuesday night, Fleck was stationed in right field, where she cheered along with more than 47,000 other fans as Nick Castellanos made a diving, opening-game catch.

"I feel like my ears are clogged because it was so loud," Fleck said Wednesday.

Following her older sisters, Jenna McDonald and Joanna Baldasarre, Fleck, of Ocean Gate, Ocean County, has been a Phillies ball girl since 2020, holding the job with Bridgeton's Alina Colon, 22.

While Colon and Fleck have known each other for over two years, they were shocked when they learned through Stockton University's social media pages that they are tied together through the university.

Fleck graduated from Stockton in 2021. Colon is a senior studying criminal justice at the school. Both grew up Phillies fans.

Though she wasn't picked for a spot on the field, Colon was one of the ball girls helping the Red Goes Green Team.

Led by the ball girls, the Green Team is made of volunteers who help collect recyclables and bottles at every home game.

For once, Citizens Bank Park had minor foot traffic on the concourse because no one wanted to miss watching a historical moment firsthand.

"I could still go get a hot dog if I wanted to because nobody wanted to get up and miss the game, which was so cool," Colon said.

For years, Phillies ball girls have been adored by fans filling the ballpark for each home game, watching them chase down foul balls and running from players as they come toward them hoping to make spectacular plays. To be a ball girl, candidates must be 18 or older.

"Every time I would go (to ball girl tryouts), people would be eliminated, and I was never the one to be eliminated," Colon said.

They're beloved by more than just fans at Citizens Bank Park.

The girls are ambassadors for the franchise, both on and off the field. They're champions for young girls and proponents of professional sports, the Phillies website says.

They'll have face-to-face interactions with the community, such as playing in softball games organized by the team, Fleck said.

Tryouts are tedious. The girls are tested on their knowledge of the Phillies and the rules of the game. They also need to show they can play softball and go through on- and off-camera interviews, Fleck said.

The job lasts for two seasons, Fleck said, adding she and Colon were given an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fleck followed her sisters, who were both ball girls in 2015 and 2016. But working the World Series, she gets the bragging rights in her family.

"My sisters are jealous that I get to experience it as a ball girl," Fleck said. "The rest of my family is jealous that I'm just there."

Colon, however, never thought she would be fit for the job, even though her boss was constantly in her ear about being a solid fit.

"She ended up being right, so I thank her every day for it," Colon said.

Fleck and Colon both absorbed the atmosphere after Tuesday's game, snapping a photo together — Fleck in her Phillies jersey and red sweatpants, and Colon in the same attire but with a Phillies Green Team shirt.

On the field, Fleck lost her hearing as the crowd cheered and the Phillies made one spectacular play after another. All she could see were red rally towels swirling above every seat.

"I could see in the light all the little dust coming off the towels," Fleck said.

The Phillies' 7-0 rout of the Astros started with designated hitter Bryce Harper igniting a homerun rally, lofting the first pitch from Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. into the right-center field seats in the first inning.

Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins followed Harper with their own homers. The Astros ended the game without touching the scoreboard.

"It was a home run derby," Colon said.

But the experience extends beyond a story that might be shared around the holidays.

Fleck and Colon will both miss being role models for the young girls and fans they met.

Both will take their experience into their careers — Fleck through her teaching and Colon through being a cheerleading coach and running a makeup business.

"I really take that seriously," Colon said. "My girls ask about it all the time."

The celebrity status can be enjoyable, too.

Fleck joined Colon in the stands for Game 4 on Wednesday by selling 50/50 tickets. They, like all Phillies fans, are hoping the team can move closer to a championship.

"There's a lot of things that come out of this job. It's sort of a life lesson," Colon said.

Colon and Fleck are taking their World Series experience away from Citizens Bank Park and will share it with their families, passing it along to upcoming generations. They'll take with them the joy they've helped instill in so many fans they've met over the past two years.

"It's something that I'll carry with me forever, and that forever will be my fun fact," Fleck said.