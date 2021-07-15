 Skip to main content
Pageant Swim's streak continues Saturday
SWIMMING

Pageant Swim's streak continues Saturday

On August 8th, the 91st annual Pageant Swim Race was held on the Albany Ave. beach. McClellan Clark, 13, from Pittsburgh, makes his way to the finish line.

The 92nd annual Atlantic City Pageant Swim will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City.

The Pageant Swim, which is open to all, is believed to be the oldest, continuous open water swim in the United States.

The swim is 1.2 miles and will start and finish at Albany Avenue beach.

The event is hosted by the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club.

The race will be held in two waves. The younger swimmers begin at 10 a.m. and the masters swimmers at 10:05 a.m.

“We’ve had about 80 sign up so far,” said Brian Elko, the Pageant Swim’s race director and the Seahawks head coach, on Thursday. “We could end up with about 100 once some of the others see if they’ll be available then. There will be a lot of 13, 14, 15-year-olds that you’ll be hearing about soon.”

The event, with much protocol, was held in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the continuous streak survived. There were nine waves of 10 swimmers each last year in order to preserve social distancing.

The race last year had 85 swimmers. Robert Boehme, 19, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, won the men’s title in 21 minutes, 9.7 seconds. Ocean City’s Maggie Wallace, 20, was second overall and the women’s champion in 21:20.3.

In its glory years, the Pageant Swim was known as the Miss America Pageant Open Swim, with a direct connection to the pageant. The reigning Miss America would often give out the swim’s awards on the beach. The connection to the pageant ceased, but the race continued and kept the name Pageant Swim.

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

