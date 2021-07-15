Pageant Swim's streak continues Saturday

The 92nd annual Atlantic City Pageant Swim will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City.

The Pageant Swim, which is open to all, is believed to be the oldest, continuous open water swim in the United States.

The swim is 1.2 miles and will start and finish at Albany Avenue beach.

The event is hosted by the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club.

The race will be held in two waves. The younger swimmers begin at 10 a.m. and the masters swimmers at 10:05 a.m.

“We’ve had about 80 sign up so far,” said Brian Elko, the Pageant Swim’s race director and the Seahawks head coach, on Thursday. “We could end up with about 100 once some of the others see if they’ll be available then. There will be a lot of 13, 14, 15-year-olds that you’ll be hearing about soon.”

The event, with much protocol, was held in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the continuous streak survived. There were nine waves of 10 swimmers each last year in order to preserve social distancing.