Over 1,500 attend Hoop Group Girls Jam Fest in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Lexi Gormley will be a freshman on the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team in the 2021-22 season.
She can’t wait.
But right now, the 13-year-old Margate resident is enjoying her first season with the Philadelphia Belles.
Gormley and about 2,000 other Amateur Athletic Union athletes (about 150 teams from 12-and-under to 17-and-under) began competing Saturday in the Hoop Group Girls Jam Fest at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Twenty courts were set up with games scheduled to run until Monday.
The Hoop Group Boys Jam Fest was held Tuesday through Friday at the Convention Center. The AAU tournaments were the first big sporting events to return to the facility since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
"I really like it. I think they did a great job with the setup in the Convention Center," Gormley said. "I like how everything is organized. They have concessions stands for everyone. I just really like the setup."
About 100 college coaching staffs or scouts were there to take notes and prepare for recruiting. For Gormley, it was exciting knowing college recruiters were in the same building to give her and the other girls "the recognition we've been waiting for all season."
Teams from at least 10 states competed in the event.
"I think this is really good for Atlantic City because they are getting more people coming in," Gormley said. "A lot of teams are coming to this tournament."
Marist College women’s coach Brian Giorgis and his staff were among the 100-plus colleges watching the action. During the pandemic, coaches couldn't recruit players face-to-face or watch potential prospects live.
Marist is an NCAA Division I program in Poughkeepsie, New York.
"It's nice that it's back to what it has been before the pandemic as far as, basically, the number of tournaments, the teams out (and) the same routine people normally go through," said Giorgis, who noted the 2021 class at Marist was done mostly via Zoom. "You are looking ahead. You are not just following one or two people; you are looking ahead to (20)23s, (20)24s and (20)25s.
"There are a lot of good people to come watch. Hopefully you can get them on campus. It's not purely Zoom anymore."
Giorgis led the Red Foxes to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title in March. The conference tournament was held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Giorgis was named the 2020-21 MAAC Co-Coach of the Year. He is also in the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach.
"I like these things," said Giorgis, who drove to Atlantic City and is staying in the same hotel in the resort as the Red Foxes did in March.
Hoops Group Director of Girls Events Alex Barazotti said the Atlantic City tournaments were their first that welcomed college coaches scouts to recruit since the onset of the pandemic. With a lot of high-level talent and some big-name colleges, she added this "is going to be one of our best events."
Hoops Group also held a few dead period (no college recruiters) tournaments this season.
"We are just excited to have our first live period, " Barazotti said. "It's amazing. Everyone loves that atmosphere of just seeing the college coaches out and about and recruiting. It's good to back. We are kind of returning to some sense of normalcy.
"Atlantic City is a great atmosphere."
Jessica Rini, an assistant at Dickinson College and head coach of the Northeast Pennsylvania Elite 17U team, was coaching her team and scouting Saturday. She said it was great to be able to recruit on the road again, saying watching players in-person is much better than doing so by livestream.
Marisa Francione competes for the Lady Runnin' Rebels in Philadelphia. The 15-year-old is entering her sophomore year,
"It's so big. It's so nice," Francione said of the setup. "Playing with all these different teams around the area or from different places, it's so cool. This is my first big-time, like, getting seen in front of coaches. It's fun."
Francione said she was a little nervous at first to showcase skills while scouts are present, but that it went away when the clock started. Despite not being in high school yet, 12-year-old Rowan Laughon agreed.
Laughon traveled to the resort from Maryland.
"It's really cool and pretty good experience because you get to learn a lot," she said. "It teaches us a lesson about basketball in general and what we need to improve on, or what we are already good at. I really like it. It's pretty cool to have college coaches watch me, if they do. It prepares me for the future."
Dex Blackman was watching his daughter, Haylee, 14, who is getting ready for her freshman season in high school. Dex enjoyed the venue, saying the exposure was great and would help the younger players learn what scouts look for in potential recruits.
"It's awesome," he said. "I think it's a great thing for the kids."'
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
