Over 1,500 attend Hoop Group Girls Jam Fest in Atlantic City

"I think this is really good for Atlantic City because they are getting more people coming in," Gormley said. "A lot of teams are coming to this tournament."

Marist College women’s coach Brian Giorgis and his staff were among the 100-plus colleges watching the action. During the pandemic, coaches couldn't recruit players face-to-face or watch potential prospects live.

Marist is an NCAA Division I program in Poughkeepsie, New York.

"It's nice that it's back to what it has been before the pandemic as far as, basically, the number of tournaments, the teams out (and) the same routine people normally go through," said Giorgis, who noted the 2021 class at Marist was done mostly via Zoom. "You are looking ahead. You are not just following one or two people; you are looking ahead to (20)23s, (20)24s and (20)25s.

"There are a lot of good people to come watch. Hopefully you can get them on campus. It's not purely Zoom anymore."

Giorgis led the Red Foxes to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title in March. The conference tournament was held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Giorgis was named the 2020-21 MAAC Co-Coach of the Year. He is also in the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach.