LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Osun Osunniyi enjoying fresh start at Iowa State: College notebook

North Carolina Iowa St Basketball

Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, dives for a loose ball next to North Carolina guard Caleb Love during a Phil Knight Invitational game in Portland, Oregon on Friday.

 Craig Mitchelldyer, Associated Press

Osun Osunniyi has proven to be a nice addition for the Iowa State University men’s basketball team.

The 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate and fifth-year senior center is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 assists in six starts for the Cyclones (5-1), who were ranked 23rd in the nation by The Associated Press on Monday.

Osunniyi scored 17 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in an 81-79 overtime win against Villanova. He had four rebounds, two points and two assists in a 70-65 win over previously top-ranked North Carolina. He scored 14 and grabbed three rebounds in a 71-53 loss to Connecticut.

The former first-team Press All-Star is in his first season with Iowa State after entering the transfer portal. He spent the last four seasons at St. Bonaventure.

Osunniyi finished as the Bonnies’ career leader in blocked shots (305) and was one of only six players in program history to score more than 1,000 points (1,100) and get more than 800 rebounds (898). He was a two-time Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and the A-10 Championship Most Outstanding Player last season.

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had five points and four rebounds in Hampton’s 75-74 loss to North Alabama.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 15 and added three rebounds and two assists in New Hampshire’s 75-54 loss to George Washington.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had 10 points and seven rebounds in Saint Francis’ 82-76 loss to Lehigh. He scored 14 and got three rebounds in a 120-53 win over Franciscan. He had five points and three rebounds in a 66-55 loss to American.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and three rebounds in Temple’s 78-72 loss to St. John’s.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 17, got nine rebounds and five assists in Virginia Tech’s 69-64 win over Charleston Southern.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) scored 21 and grabbed eight rebounds in California, Pennsylvania’s 84-79 loss to Franklin Pearce. He had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 90-64 win over Chestnut Hill.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) scored six in New Jersey City’s 68-47 loss to Montclair State.

In Rowan’s 109-98 win over Stockton, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 13, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) scored 11.

In Widener’s 67-56 loss to Stockton, Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) had eight points and three rebounds. Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had three points and three rebounds, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) got two rebounds.

Football

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made two tackles and broke up a pass in Pittsburgh’s 42-16 win over Miami.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made six tackles in Rutgers’ 37-0 loss to Maryland. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) and WR Carnell Davis (Galloway Township resident) each made one tackle.

RB LeQuint Allen (Millville) returned a kick 35 yards, ran twice for 13 yards and caught a pass in Syracuse’s 32-23 win over Boston College.

LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made six tackles in Temple’s 49-46 loss to East Carolina.

DL Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine Prep) made three tackles in Texas A&M’s 38-23 win over Louisiana State.

RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) ran seven times for 27 yards and caught one pass in Vanderbilt’s 56-0 loss to Tennessee.

QB Louie Barrios IV (Cedar Creek) was 17 for 27 with 335 yards, two TDs and an interception in Delaware Valley’s 39-32 win over Randolph-Macon in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Barrios also ran 11 times for 24 yards, including two TDs. WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) caught five passes for 129 yards. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made a team-high 11 tackles. DB Barry Turner (Vineland) had one tackle. K/P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 36.8 yards on five punts, kicked a 28-yard field goal and made all four PATs.

The Aggies (12-0) advanced to the national quarterfinals and will face No. 2 Mount Union at noon Saturday.

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Coming Wednesday

Updates on local women's basketball players

