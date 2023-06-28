Osun Osunniyi is ready for the next step in what has already been a remarkable and improbable basketball journey.

The 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate will play for the Washington Wizards in the NBA 2K24 Summer League, beginning July 7 in Las Vegas.

Osunniyi’s basketball skills have already taken him from Mainland in Linwood to Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut to St. Bonaventure in upstate New York to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.

“I’m super excited,” Osunniyi said of summer league. “I was just looking for an opportunity to be able to play and showcase my talent and hopefully get signed to a team. This is just the next step for me.”

Osunniyi has been a fan favorite everywhere he’s gone not only because of his playing ability but also his infectious personality.

On the court, the 6-foot-10 Osunniyi has made a name for himself with his rebounding and defense.

He was named the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and senior at St. Bonaventure.

In a basketball world where every player these days seems to want instant success, Osunniyi’s story is an inspiration as to what can be achieved with patience, perseverance and hard work.

Osunniyi didn’t even start playing basketball until he moved from Pleasantville to Somers Point in eighth grade. Jordan Road School boys basketball coach Jeanette Celluci spotted him in the hallways that year and urged him to come out for the team.

Osunniyi came off the bench for the Mainland freshmen team. He grew to 6-4 as a sophomore and 6-8 as a junior, but he didn’t start until he was a Mainland senior.

After Mainland, Osunniyi spent a year at Putnam, a prep school, before moving on to college.

“I think about the journey all the time, coming from where I came from,” Osunniyi said. “It’s a surreal moment for me, my family. Everything I’ve gone through. What my parents have sacrificed for me being able to be in this position. I’m really, really grateful.”

Osunniyi isn’t the only local player chasing a spot in the NBA this summer. Justyn Mutts, a 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate, will play for the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic in Sacramento on Monday and Wednesday as well as in Las Vegas.

Mutts, like Osunniyi, has experienced a wide-ranging basketball journey. The 6-foot-7 Mutts played at High Point University in North Carolina, the University of Delaware and finally Virginia Tech.

Osunniyi and Mutts are easy underdog stories to root for. But it is rare for undrafted free agents to make it to the NBA. Mutt and Osunniyi’s best chance to make a team probably lies with their ability to defend. Mutts, who boasts a 7-foot-3 wingspan, can guard multiple positions on the floor.

“My ability to block shots and rebound at a high level has kind of gotten me into this position,” Osunniyi said. “My overall game has progressed over my college career being able to expand the floor a little bit, being able to be comfortable shooting the (perimeter) shot. But mainly just being able to do all the dirty work, rebounding, block shots and being an athletic build.”

Their biggest obstacle might be their ages. Both are 24. The NBA often overlooks rookies that age because the league believes younger players have more upside.

But both Osunniyi and Mutts have overcome plenty of obstacles just to make it to this point.

Why not one more?

If not the NBA, both Osunniyi and Mutts seemed destined for a spot in the NBA G League or overseas.

The Wizards would appear to offer Osunniyi a prime opportunity. Washington is rebuilding after trading stars Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis earlier this month.

“If I get a contract, I’ll be a very, very old rookie,” Osunniyi said. “But I’m just ready to get to work.”