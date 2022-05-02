Ospreys win conference player and coach of the year awards in lacrosse

Stockton University’s Dante Poli was voted the Colonial States Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse Player of the Year on Monday, and Kevin Zulauf was selected the Coach of the Year for the third straight time.

Poli and teammates Luc Swedlund, Brendan Scanlon and Tyler Horvath were chosen first-team All-CSAC. The Ospreys finished in first place in the CSAC regular season.

Stockton’s Logan Holleritter, Eric D’Arminio, Brenden McSorley and Evan Hilla made the conference second team.

The Ospreys' Eric Lindskog, Jared Long, Reegan Capozzoli, Sean Haddock and Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) received honorable mentions. Matt Thermann was Stockton’s choice for the CSAC All-Sportsmanship team.

Poli, who was the 2019 CSAC Rookie of the Year, is the third Stockton player in a row to be voted the conference Player of the Year, following Swedlund and Joey Tiernan.

Poli, Swedlund, Holleritter and D’Arminio each received All-CSAC honors for the third time. Horvath, Long and Lindskog earned All-CSAC honors for the second straight year.

Poli leads the CSAC and ranks sixth in NCAA Division III in points per game (6.25). He’s also second in the conference and 13th nationally in assists per game (3.12).

It was the fifth Coach of the Year honor for Zulauf, including the three straight in the CSAC and two from when Stockton competed in the Skyline Conference. This season, he has led the Ospreys to a 14-2 overall record, a 12-game winning streak and the No. 1 seed for the CSAC Tournament for the third straight time.

Swedlund leads the CSAC and is third in Division III in goals per game (4.50). Horvath is second in the conference and 13th in the nation in faceoff win percentage (.707), and he’s second in the CSAC in ground balls per game (7.75).

D’Arminio is eighth in the CSAC in assists per game (1.36), and Capozzoli is 10th in both assists per game (1.19) and points per game (3.50). Holleritter is ninth in the conference in caused turnovers per game (1.69) and 10th in ground balls per game (4.13). Lindskog is third in the CSAC in saves (137).

Haddock has 17 goals and 10 assists for 27 points, and Smallwood has 15 goals and four assists for 19 points. McSorley and Long are tied for second on the team behind Holleritter with 15 caused turnovers apiece. McSorley has grabbed 20 ground balls, and Long has 13.

Scanlon has tallied 29 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers, and Hilla has seven ground balls and five caused turnovers. Thermann has a .520 faceoff win percentage on the season and 52 ground balls.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

