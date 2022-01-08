Ospreys win behind Campbell's 27

Stockton University’s DJ Campbell led all scorers with 27 points as the Ospreys beat host William Paterson University 75-69 Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference men’s basketball game.

Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, also had nine rebounds and three steals. Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) scored 12 points and added four assists. Kadian Dawkins added 11 points and Alan Glover had eight. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) had nine rebounds.

The Ospreys (11-2, 6-1 NJAC) led 37-26 at halftime. William Paterson fell to 7-5 (2-3).

Brian Monaghan topped the Pioneers with 15 points, and Yvens Monfleury had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Stockton women’s basketball: The Ospreys lost to host William Paterson 56-44 after falling behind 17-3 in the first quarter.

Stockton outscored the Pioneers 18-10 in the second quarter and trailed 27-21 at halftime, but William Paterson pulled away with a 12-2 run in the third quarter.

The Ospreys fell to 5-8 (3-4). William Paterson improved to 7-4 (4-1) in the conference.