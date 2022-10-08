Ospreys shut out William Paterson in men's soccer for first NJAC win of season: Roundup

Sophomore forward Joseph Carbone scored two goals to help Stockton University beat William Paterson 5-1 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference men's soccer game Saturday in Galloway Township.

It was the Ospreys' first NJAC win of the season.

Aiden Hoenisch, Mohammed Bangoura and Brendan Deal also scored as the Ospreys improved to 9-3-2 (1-2-1). Stockton outshot the Pioneers 16-8.

Jake Homowitz assisted on two goals, and Antonio Matos (St. Augustine Prep), Hoenisch and Deal each had one assist.

Senior goalie Liam Brett made three saves for Stockton.

Field hockey: Montclair State defeated the visiting Ospreys 4-0.

Stockton fell to 6-5 (0-2). The Red Hawks improved to 7-5 (2-1).

Montclair outshot Stockton 12-8 and had an 11-6 edge in penalty corners. Sophomore back Ameera Bilgrami had three of Stockton's five shots on goal. Kylie Mitchell made six saves for the Ospreys.

Women's volleyball: Stockton defeated host Widener 3-0. The set scores were 25-20, 25-14, 25-21.

The Ospreys later completed a tri-match sweep with a 3-1 win over U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The set scores were 25-11, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-10.

Stockton improved to 11-6 (3-1). Freshmen Kate Louer totaled a team-best 22 kills for Stockton in the two matches.

Against Widener (8-11), Regan Mendick finished with a team-leading 28 assists. Louer finished with a match-high 12 kills to go with 10 digs. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) added 10 kills. Molly Eng had 12 digs, three assists and two digs. Aubrey Rentzel added 11 assists and an ace. Paige Anania had a match-high four aces. Jaylah Rolle added six kills and a match-high three blocks.

Against U.S. Merchant Marine (7-5), the Ospreys' Haley Green got a match-high 17 kills, with Louer adding 10 to go with six aces. Rentzel contributed 21 assists and six of the Ospreys' 19 aces.

Teleyah Witherspoon had three blocks. Rolle and Camille De La Torre each had two.