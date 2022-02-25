Ospreys set three school records, win two events at Last Chance Meet

Stockton University’s Carson Latham set two school records and Erik Ackerman set one on Friday as the Ospreys men’s track and field team ended the indoor regular season at the Fastrack Last Chance Meet at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.

Darren Wan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, won the weight throw, and Stockton took the 4x800 relay.

Latham, a freshman, topped both of the school records that he set less than a week before at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships. He became the first Stockton runner ever to crack the seven-second mark in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.96 seconds. He finished sixth among 28 runners in the event. Latham also beat his old school mark in the 200 meters by six hundredths of a second, placing fifth in a field of 55 runners in 22.30 seconds.

Ackerman, who set the school record in the indoor mile Monday, beat the old Stockton mark in the 3,000 meters by 15 seconds with a time of 8:26.05. He placed 12th among 39 runners

Ackerman also combined with Clayton Engle, Kyle Navalance and Cooper Knorr to win the 4x800 in 8:22.55.

Knorr finished seventh among 22 in the 1,000 meters (2:34.32), and Navalance was eighth in a field of 44 in the mile (4:23.28).

Wan won the weight throw with a toss of 17.66 meters, two centimeters short of his school-record 17.68 from two years ago.

Keith Holland finished second in the pole vault (4.55 meters).

William Gross finished third out of 17 in the shot put (14.30m), and Kevin Simpson placed third in the 500 meters (1:12.78).

Khristina Washington (Hammonton) was the top finisher for the Stockton women's team, placing third in a field of 21 in the long jump (4.93m). Teammate Brooke Valan was fifth (4.79m).

Quamora Proctor (Barnegat) finished fifth among 15 in the shot put (10.15m), and freshman Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township) was seventh among 15 in the high jump (1.46m).

Stockton competitors who met the qualifying standards for the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference during the regular season will compete in the AARTFC Championships on March 4 and 5 at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York.

