Ospreys remain undefeated in field hockey

Gianna Morganti and Tori Wilson each scored to lead the undefeated Stockton University field hockey team to a 2-0 victory over Arcadia University in a nonconference game Monday.
The Ospreys (5-0) and Arcadia were scoreless at halftime. But that changed 2 minutes, 30 seconds into the third quarter when Morganti scored her 10th goal of the season to give Stockton a 1-0 lead. Wilson (Cedar Creek H.S.) scored her seventh goal in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Arcadia outshot Stockton 9-3 in the final quarter.
Kylie Mitchell made a season-high eight saves for the Ospreys. It was her second shutout of the season. Madison Maguire finished with an assist.
Stockton will play host Cabrini at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
