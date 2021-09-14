 Skip to main content
Ospreys remain undefeated in field hockey
STOCKTON SPORTS

Gianna Morganti and Tori Wilson each scored to lead the undefeated Stockton University field hockey team to a 2-0 victory over Arcadia University in a nonconference game Monday.

The Ospreys (5-0) and Arcadia were scoreless at halftime. But that changed 2 minutes, 30 seconds into the third quarter when Morganti scored her 10th goal of the season to give Stockton a 1-0 lead. Wilson (Cedar Creek H.S.) scored her seventh goal in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Arcadia outshot Stockton 9-3 in the final quarter.

Kylie Mitchell made a season-high eight saves for the Ospreys. It was her second shutout of the season. Madison Maguire finished with an assist.

Stockton will play host Cabrini at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

