 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STOCKTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ospreys freshman Madison LaRosa receives an NJAC honorable mention

  • 0

Stockton University freshman guard Madison LaRosa on Tuesday received a New Jersey Athletic Conference women's basketball honorable mention, the Ospreys said Tuesday.

LaRosa, a Shore Regional High School graduate from Oceanport, was one of only two freshmen to earn all-conference recognition.

LaRosa was the Ospreys' leading scorer (14.4 ppg) and 10th in the conference heading into their game against Rowan on Tuesday night in the NJAC Tournament quarterfinals. She had scored 10 points or more in 19 of 25 games and had scored 20 or more six times, including 28 in a 75-71 win at Ramapo on Dec. 4.

LaRosa, who had started all but one game, was averaging a team-high 32.3 minutes per game, was second in the conference in 3-pointers made (55) and fifth in free-throw percentage (.757).

Among the Ospreys (11-14), she also was second in steals with 41. LaRosa also was averaging 2.6 rebounds per game.

Madison LaRosa headshot

LaRosa

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic makes winning return in Dubai

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News