Ospreys freshman Madison LaRosa receives an NJAC honorable mention

Stockton University freshman guard Madison LaRosa on Tuesday received a New Jersey Athletic Conference women's basketball honorable mention, the Ospreys said Tuesday.
LaRosa, a Shore Regional High School graduate from Oceanport, was one of only two freshmen to earn all-conference recognition.
LaRosa was the Ospreys' leading scorer (14.4 ppg) and 10th in the conference heading into their game against Rowan on Tuesday night in the NJAC Tournament quarterfinals. She had scored 10 points or more in 19 of 25 games and had scored 20 or more six times, including 28 in a 75-71 win at Ramapo on Dec. 4.
LaRosa, who had started all but one game, was averaging a team-high 32.3 minutes per game, was second in the conference in 3-pointers made (55) and fifth in free-throw percentage (.757).
Among the Ospreys (11-14), she also was second in steals with 41. LaRosa also was averaging 2.6 rebounds per game.
