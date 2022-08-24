Only 3 boats participated in MidAtlantic fishing tourney's 2nd day

After the second day of the MidAtlantic Fishing Tournament Tuesday, Michael Pintozzi’s Random Chaos continues to lead the blue marlin category with his 490-pounder caught on the event's first day Monday.

Random Chaos, based out of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, also remains in third place in the tuna category with an 80-pound yellowfin tuna, which was also weighed Monday.

Conditions for the second day were sunny, but there was a brisk breeze offshore, which left almost all of the tournament's participants tied to their slips and using one of their “lay days” at both tournament venues — Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May and Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.

Only three of the 178 boats went out Tuesday — two from Ocean City and one from Cape May. There were no qualifying white or blue marlin weighed in, but Adam Youschak, of North Wildwood, weighed a non-qualifying white marlin on his Reelin’ Feelin' as well as released two other white marlin.

Only 75 boats have two fishing days remaining, while 103 have three days left.

Justin Branning's Three’s Enough, out of Manasquan, Monmouth County, still remains in second place in the blue marlin category after his 469-pounder on Monday. Bob Hugin's The Right Place, out of Summit, Union County, still holds the top two spots in the tuna category with 193- and 152-pound big-eye tunas. Both were weighed Monday.

Michael Murray's Caitlin, out of Brick Township, Ocean County, remains in first and second inthe wahoo division with 43- and 28-pounders. Both were weighed Monday. Third place remains vacant.

There have been no dolphins over the minimum weight of 20 pounds have been caught, so all three places remain open for the tournament's final three days.

The total cash purse is $5.2 million-plus, tournament officials said in a release Monday.