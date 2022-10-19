Olivia Scherbin swims on record-setting relay in debut: College notebook

Drexel University freshman Olivia Scherbin helped set a pool record in her collegiate debut with the Dragons’ women’s swimming team.

Scherbin, a Ocean City High School graduate, swam on the 400-yard freestyle relay that won in 3 minutes, 29.15 seconds in a 152-146 victory over La Salle in the season opener. Scherbin was also fourth in the 100 free (54.14) and sixth in the 50 free (24.91).

Scherbin was a three-time first-team Press All-Star. She was named Most Valuable Swimmer at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships as a senior after winning the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events.

Alex Antonov (Ocean City) swam on Fordham’s winning 200 free relay (1:40.08) in a 182-65 win over Manhattan.

Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was fourth in the 1,000 free (10:12.89) for Indiana in a 161-139 win over Kentucky.

Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) swam on Rider’s winning 200 free relay (1:43.68) in a 197-94 loss to Seton Hall. She was also fourth in the 200 butterfly (1:00.8).

Megan Fox (Atlantic City) was third in the 1,000 free (10:16.92) and fourth in the 500 free (5:08.34) in South Carolina’s 161.5-138.5 win over Louisiana State.

Men’s swimming

Dolan Grisbaum (Ocean City) placed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:46.36) for Boston in a tri-meet with Bucknell (208-90 loss) and Loyola Maryland (207-87 loss).

T.J. Given (Holy Spirit) helped Drexel open its season with a 169-131 win over La Salle. He swam on the winning 400 free relay, was second in the 100 free (47.22) and third in the 50 free (54.0).

Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township) won the 1,000 freestyle (9:27.84) for Tennessee in a 216-78 win over UNC Wilmington.

Tyler Doresett (Absegami) won the 200 butterfly (2:01.38) in Montclair State’s 168-89 win over Ramapo.

Women’s soccer

Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) assisted on both goals in Drexel’s 2-2 draw with Northeastern.

Dakota Fiedler (Lacey Township) had an assist in Charleston Southern’s 3-1 loss to Campbell.

Sophia Ridolfo (Buena Regional) had an assist in Georgian Court’s 3-2 loss to Bridgeport.

Jaida Brown (Millville) had an assist in Goldey-Beacom’s 4-0 win over Chestnut Hill.

Allie Tierney (Absegami) scored in Kutztown’s 4-0 win over Mansfield.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made seven saves in Alvernia’s 0-0 draw with Albright.

Karagan Bulger (Southern Regional) scored in Coast Guard’s 5-2 loss to Wheaton.

Aileen Cahill (Pinelands) scored all three goals in Montclair State’s 3-0 win over Rutgers-Newark. She scored and added two assists in a 3-2 win over The College of New Jersey. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Leona Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made four saves in Neumann’s 4-2 win over Immaculata. She made two saves in about 69 minutes of play in a 4-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Olivia Giordano (Millville) scored both goals in Rowan’s 2-0 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Ramapo. On Monday, she was named the NJAC Rookie of the Week.

Field hockey

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made five saves in Lehigh’s 3-1 loss to American. She made seven saves in 2-1 win over Longwood.

Reese Bloomstead (Ocean City) made a defensive save in Monmouth’s 2-0 win over Hofstra.

In Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 win over Lander, Meadoe Harrell-Alvarez (Vineland) scored, and Casey Etter (Millville) had an assist. In a 2-1 win over Wingate, Etter scored.

Julianna Donato (Schalick; Lawrence Township, Cumberland County, resident) scored in Kutztown’s 4-1 win over Shippensburg. In an 11-0 win over Neumann, Donato had two assists, and Olivia Osborne (Hammonton) scored.

Chloe Prettyman (Ocean City) scored in Shippensburg’s 3-1 win over Mansfield.

In Cabrini’s 4-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored, and Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) had an assist.

Adrian Dieckman (Pinelands) scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute of William Paterson’s 2-1 overtime win against Stockton.

Men’s cross country

Rider’s Gobi Thurairajah (Egg Harbor Township) was 58th in the Penn State National Open, running the 5.2-mile race in 26 minutes, 42.3 seconds. The Broncs finished 11th among 14 teams.

Thomas Jefferson placed third among 16 teams at the Jack Saint Clair Memorial. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 13th (29:03) on the 8K course. Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 19th (29:32.5) and Blake Corbett (Mainland) 29th (30:02.8). Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was 35th (30:39.2), and Ryan Kopervos (Absegami) was 50th (32:30.6).

Rowan’s Miguel Vera (Cumberland Regional) was 19th (27:15.8) in the 8K men’s open race at the Border Battle in Logan Township. Cameron DiTroia (Ocean City) was 31st (28:00.3), and Korey Greene (Ocean City) was 32nd (28:04.0).

Women’s cross country

Monmouth’s Isabella Leak (EHT) was 32nd at the ECAC/IC4A Championships in the Bronx, New York, running the 6K in 22:12.9. For 18th-place Saint Joseph’s, Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 170th (23:47.7). For St. Peter’s, Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) was 331st (28:57.4).

Rowan’s Issy Smith (Ocean City) was 210th (26:47.2) in the 6K at the Border Battle.

Men’s golf

Drexel’s Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) shot a three-day 218 (2-over par) to tie for 20th at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational in Sonoma, California. His scores were 73, 72 and 73 for the Dragons, who placed fourth in a field of nine teams.

Thomas Jefferson’s Noah Petracci (Hammonton) tied for 38th with an 86 at the Muhlenberg Invitational. At the Franklin & Marshall Fall Invitational, Petracci tied for 24th with a 76 (5-over), and Matthew Dolan (Lacey Township) tied for 40th with an 80 (9-over).

Ursinus’ T.J. Stanton (Ocean City) finished 61st with a 107 at the Muhlenberg Invitational.

Women’s volleyball

In Georgian Court’s 3-0 loss to Chestnut Hill, Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had two kills, Alex Houston (Pinelands) had two kills and three digs, and Emma Gildea (Southern) added a kill and an assist. In a 3-2 win over Wilmington, Sprankle had six digs and a kill, and Gildea had nine kills and three digs. In a 3-0 win over Nyack, Sprankle had three kills and five digs, Gildea contributed seven kills, and Houston added three kills and a dig.

Amanda Purdy (Cedar Creek) had three kills in Cabrini’s 3-0 win over Immaculata.

Bri Otto (Southern) had two digs in Kean’s 3-0 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had two digs in a 3-0 win over St. Lawrence.

Rachael Pharo (Southern) had 13 kills and 15 digs in New Jersey City’s 3-1 loss to Ramapo. She had 17 digs and four kills in a 3-0 loss to Skidmore and 10 kills and 18 digs in a 3-1 win over Bard.