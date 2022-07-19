 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIFEGUARD RACES

Ocean City Women's Invitational moving to12th Street beach Wednesday

Wguards

Lifeguards head for the ocean for the paddleboard race during the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational on July 22, 2021. 

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational has a new format and a new location.

The 18th annual event for female lifeguards will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 12th Street beach. The event, which has changed a few times over the years, will consist this year of four quick relay races.

Most of the beach patrols from the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will participate, plus the guest patrol of Sea Girt, from Monmouth County.

The races: the box swim relay, the box paddleboard relay, the run-swim relay and the surf dash relay. The scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Having the Invitational at the 12th Street beach in Ocean City’s prime Boardwalk district, instead of 2 miles south, will allow for many more fans to see the races.

“We moved the races downtown and we changed he format to relays because we want to make the event more spectator-friendly, and we wanted to make it more fun for the competitors,” Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson said. “It’s rescue racing, and it will sharpen their skills for rescuing on the job. The races will show the ability of the women guards of South Jersey and Sea Girt.”

The box swim, box paddleboard and run swim will each feature two lifeguards per team. The first two races will have a box course in the ocean. The run-swim has a half-mile beach run by one lifeguard and an out-and-back swim by the second guard. The surf dash is a quick out-and-back run-and-swim relay, and each team will have four competitors.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

