Ocean City/Upper Township wins District 16 10-under semifinal baseball game
Ocean City/Upper Township wins District 16 10-under semifinal baseball game

Brodie Wilson pitched a complete game to help Ocean City/Upper Township defeat Northfield 9-2 in a Little League District 16 10-and-under semifinal baseball game Sunday night.

Wilson struck out eight.

Ocean City/Upper will face Hammonton for the district championship Tuesday night in Northfield with the winner advancing to the sectional tournament.

Northfield 12, Linwood 1: Northfield's Chase Kern and Jacob Guerrieri combined to give up only two hits in six innings Saturday night.

Merrick Funk contributed three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored for Northfield. Nick Goukler added two hits and three runs.

For Linwood, Connor Thomas had both hits and scored.

12U baseball

Linwood 2, Upper Township/Ocean City 1: Carson Thomas hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning to give Linwood a lead it did not relinquish Saturday night.

Neo Kirev pitched three scoreless innings for Linwood, and Luke Odell closed out the victory with a scoreless sixth inning.

Linwood advanced to play Northfield for the district championship Monday. 

