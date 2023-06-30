The Ocean City/Upper Township 12-and-under Little League team defeated Absecon 15-0 in District 16 pool-play Thursday.
Ocean City/Upper Township finished pool play 4-0 and will begin district playoffs Sunday.
On Thursday, Andrew Pashley pitched three perfect innings to earn the win. J.R. Dinsmore, Henry Bogle, Brody Wilson and Corey Clemens each finished with multiple hits for the winners.
