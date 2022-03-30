Ocean City surfer has impressive debut at World Surf League event

Ocean City surfer Mia Gallagher had an impressive start at a World Surf League North America Pro Juniors contest in Barbados on Wednesday.
Gallagher won her heat in the Round of 20 at the Live Like Zander Junior Pro at Soup Bowl, Bathsheba in Barbados. Powering through 2-to 3- foot swell, Gallagher scored a 6 and a 4.67 on her two highest waves to win the heat with a total score of 10.67. She edged out American Vela Mattive (10.47) to advance to the next round on Thursday.
“It was super fun out there and all the girls were ripping,” Gallagher in a news release. “I just watched the heats before mine to see what I wanted to do. I was hoping to just get two good waves and it worked out for the best.”
Gallagher will next surf in the quarterfinals starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.
