Ocean City Nor'easters win home opener, 2-1 over Philadelphia Lone Star FC

OCEAN CITY — Alessandro Arlotti scored the winning goal on a header for the Ocean City Nor’easters on Friday night in the home opener, and he extended a team streak.

Arlotti’s goal in the 75th minute gave the Nor’easters a 2-1 win over Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium. Ocean City won its home opener for the fifth season in a row.

Arlotti was positioned 4 yards out at the left post when he took a Galen Flynn pass from the right wing and scored the game winner.

The Nor’easters, who began their existence as the South Jersey Barons, are in their 25th season.

“I’m excited. We’re an extremely attacking-minded team,” Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss said. “We clearly have a goal that we’re trying to achieve. It’s early in the season, fitness isn’t quite there yet, but there are moments when we can put teams under a lot of pressure. Our fitness will come, our sharpness will come, and once that clicks I think we’re going to be an even more dangerous team.

“But every team in this league is dangerous, so we have to be focused and sharp for 90 minutes.”

The Nor’easters play in the Mid-Atlantic Division in League Two of the United Soccer Leagues. They improved to 1-0-1 on the season. Philadelphia Lone Star dropped to 0-2-1.

Ocean City opened the scoring less than a minute before halftime when Nicolas Cam Orellana booted the ball into an open net. Lone Star goalie Goodwill Agbaadem had the ball but lost control of it, and Cam Orellana scored an easy goal for a 1-0 halftime lead.

Philadelphia tied it in the 58th minute. Philly’s Hassan Kane took the ball up the left wing and crossed it to Aboucar Camara, who beat O.C. goalie Felix Schafer near the net.

West Chester United, the defending Mid-Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference champion, will meet the Nor’easters at 7 p.m. Sunday at Carey Stadium — the field the home team affectionately refers to as the Beach House. West Chester is 3-1 and leads the Mid-Atlantic Division with nine points. Ocean City (four points) has played only two games, fewer than the other five teams in the division.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

