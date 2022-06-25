Ocean City Nor'easters tie Reading 1-1 at the Beach House to stay unbeaten

OCEAN CITY – The unbeaten Ocean City Nor’easters had to settle for a 1-1 tie with Reading United AC on Friday at Carey Stadium.

Ocean City looked like the better team in the first half, and Nor’easters midfielder Nick Pariano made it 1-0 in the 44th minute. But Reading tied it two minutes into the second half and seemed to have the edge in play until O.C. had some late chances.

The tie left the first-place Nor’easters at 7-0-2 (23 points) in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the League Two of the United Soccer Leagues. Reading’s record is still even at 3-3-4 (13 points). The teams met twice this season at Reading, and Ocean City won 2-0 and 1-0.

Friday’s game was defensive until Ocean City suddenly had a series of shots near the goal late in the first half. The ball finally went out to Pariano in front 6 yards out, and he booted it into the net for his first goal of the season.

“There were a couple shots, and then the ball kind of fell to me and I tried to put it in the net,” said the 19-year-old Pariano, a Philadelphia resident who is a rising junior at Duke University. “It happened so fast. Pablo (Marques) had a shot, and it went off a defender. I tried to put it in right away, and not mess around.”

Reading pulled even in the 47th minute as Ryan Kuster scored from 3 yards out off an assist by Tim Timchencko.

United continued to play well, but Ocean City took the momentum away late. Pariano fired one off the left post in the 85th minute after taking a pass from the right from Alessandro Arlotti. Reading goalie Russell Shealy made a save on O.C.’s Rodrigo Robles in the 90th minute. Arlotti fired a shot that went outside the right post in stoppage time. An offsides call negated an O.C. goal with about a minute left. A final Ocean City shot was booted over the net.

Nor’easters goalie Felix Schafer made three saves in the game, and Shealy had five.

“We had a couple chances (late). It was kind of frustrating,” Pariano said. “A lot of the results have fallen our way at the end of the game, and we have to be prepared for the fact that sometimes it’s not. For whatever reason, it’s not going to fall our way, which it didn’t tonight. We have to move on. Not a whole lot changes. We just have to make sure we win the next couple games, so we make the playoffs.”

Ocean City will travel to meet second-place West Chester United (6-2-1, 19 points) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kildare’s Turf Field in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The Nor’easters will return home to meet third-place Real Central New Jersey at 7 p.m. Friday at Carey Stadium, which the Nor'easters refer to as "the Beach House."

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

