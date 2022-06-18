Ocean City Nor'easters push unbeaten streak to 11 games with win

Daniel Diaz-Bonilla's goal was all the Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team needed Friday to remain unbeaten.

Ocean City beat Reading United AC 1-0 at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Nor’easters set a club record by extending their regular-season road unbeaten streak to 11 games.

The streak began near the end of the 2019 season. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. O.C. set its previous record of 10 straight games unbeaten on the road in 2005.

Diaz-Bonilla scored his second goal of the season in the eighth minute, off an assist by Nicolas Cam Orellana. Ocean City goalie Felix Schafer made five saves to record his second shutout of the season.

Ocean City improved to 6-0-1 for 19 points and remain in first place in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Reading United dropped to 3-2-3 for 12 points. Both of Reading’s losses were to the Nor’easters.

O.C. and Reading United have the oldest active rivalry in all of the United Soccer Leagues. Friday was their 54th meeting, dating to 1997.

The Nor’easters return home to Carey Stadium in Ocean City on Sunday for a 7 p.m. game against Real Central New Jersey (3-3-2, 11 points). Ocean City tied RCNJ 1-1 in the season opener May 21.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

