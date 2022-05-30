Ocean CIty Nor'easters pull out big win in stoppage time against West Chester United

OCEAN CITY — With time running out, Ocean City Nor’easters forward Nicolas Cam Orellana booted a thrilling game-winning goal Sunday night to give his team a perfect weekend.

Less than two minutes were left in stoppage time against West Chester United when Cam Orellana took a pass from his brother, Benjamin Cam Orellana, and scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Carey Stadium.

Fans at what the the Nor'easters call the Beach House roared and Nicolas celebrated by pulling off his jersey and running to the bench to greet his cheering teammates.

The final minute and a half of the game were uneventful, and the Nor’easters completed a six-point weekend. Ocean City also beat Lone Star FC 2-1 Friday at home. Sunday’s win put the Nor’easters at 2-0-1 (seven points) in the Mid-Atlantic Division of League Two in the United Soccer Leagues. West Chester, the defending division and Eastern Conference champion, dropped to 3-2. But the Predators, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, still lead the division with nine points.

“I went into the game with about 15 minutes left, and I didn’t touch the ball very much, but I knew that something was coming,” said Cam Orellana, a 23-year-old native of Santiago, Chile. “I took a feed from my brother, and I did what I know the best.

“We’ve played two games in three days, so we should be burned. We’ll have a good night of rest and then on to the next one.”

The Nor’easters’ next game is with rival Reading United AC at 7 p.m. Saturday at Alvernia University in Pennsylvania.

“The way we play, we want to take some risks, and that can be exciting for the fans to watch and can be nerve-wracking for the coaches,” Nor’easters coach Kevin Nuss said. “We knew what we had coming. We knew we had quality in certain players and had a chance to break open the game. We had that in Benjamin Cam Orellana, and he got the goal. When you have quality on the field, it’s eventually going to show. Now we’ve shown tonight that we can fight, and we can compete with anybody. So it’s really exciting to see this team come together.”

West Chester’s Levi Maruca scored the game’s first goal two minutes into the game. The Nor’easters showed some precision passing and had a couple of good chances but couldn’t score in the first half.

Ocean City finally tied it at 1-1 in the 49th minute when Alessandro Arlotti timed a high bouncer and drilled it into the net from just inside the 18 -yard line. Arlotti has three goals on the season, one in each game.

Ocean City goalie Ben Martino made five saves in the first 75 minutes of the game. Martino wasn’t injured but had to come out of the game after he lost a contact lens. Felix Schafer was in goal the rest of the way and made three saves, the last of which was seconds before Cam Orellana’s goal. Schafer made a stop in front, and the ball quickly went downfield to Benjamin Cam Orellano, who passed to his brother.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.