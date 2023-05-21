The Ocean City Nor’easters opened the USL League Two season with a 1-0 win over Real Central New Jersey on Saturday at Rider University in Lawrenceville.
O.C. midfielder Sander Roed scored the game’s only goal in the 53rd minute after a cross from defender Nick Pariano. The game was the Nor'easters' first under head coach Matt Perrella, who played his college soccer at Rider.
The Nor’easters will play Lehigh Valley United at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The O.C. home opener is at 7 p.m. Friday against Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.
