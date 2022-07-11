Ocean City Nor'easters beat West Chester United at Beach House to stay undefeated

OCEAN CITY — Forward MD Myers scored twice in the second half Sunday night as the Ocean City Nor’easters continued their march toward an undefeated regular season.

The Nor’easters, who already had clinched the League Two Mid-Atlantic championship, showed no complacency in a 2-0 win over second-place West Chester United in a United Soccer Leagues game at Carey Stadium.

Ocean City improved to 10-0-3 (33 points) and completed the home regular-season schedule. The final regular-season game is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Philadelphia Lone Star FC. West Chester United (7-4-2, 23 points) would have a really good record except for its three losses to the Nor’easters this year. The other two O.C. wins were both 2-1.

After a scoreless first half, Myers scored the winning goal from 3 yards out into the left corner in the 49th minute. Alessandro Arlotti sent the pass to Myers and got his team-high fifth assist.

The Nor’easters stayed on the attack with a 1-0 lead late in the game, and Myers made that pay off in stoppage time with less than two minutes left. O.C. defender Galen Flynn had the ball at the right wing and sent a cross to Myers, who scored in front.

Myers is a 21-year-old Delran resident and a rising senior at Rutgers University. He has four goals on the season, one fewer than Arlotti’s team-leading five.

“I played for the Nor’easters last year, so I’m not new to this place," Myers said of the stadium the team calls the Beach House. "I know that this place is special, and I love playing here. I think throughout the whole season we’ve progressed each and every game. Now we’re really starting to click going into the playoffs. I think we can really do something special.

“Alessandro got the ball down near the right-hand corner and he cut in, steadied the ball and touched it past a defender. One more touch and I put it past the goalie. It was just instinct. I missed a couple chances before I scored the second goal, but Galen put it on the plate for me, and I sent it home.”

USL League Two consists of 114 teams from coast to coast in the U.S. and Canada, and the Nor’easters are one of just five undefeated teams.

The playoff scenario is not yet clear, but O.C. general manager Giancarlo Granese Jr. revealed what is known at this point. He said the League Two playoffs will begin with games on July 22 and 24 at sites to be determined, and that Ocean City will not have a bye. The four conference finals will be played July 29, and the Final Four will start July 31. The League Two championship game is scheduled for Aug. 6 at a site to be determined.

Nor’easters coach Kevin Nuss, who in his second stint coaching Ocean City, extended his undefeated streak as coach to 20 games (14-0-6).

“We’ve always said from day one that the only thing that matters is the next 90 minutes,” Nuss said. “When you win the division that early (July 2), there’s always a chance of your focus slipping. But that’s something that we’ve stayed on top of every day. It’s about the next 90 minutes, getting the next result (victory). These guys have been absolutely professional about that, staying focused.

“We’ve played MD out of position a lot through the season, and today he was in his spot. He’s a center-forward true and true, he’s a goal scorer. I needed to put him in better position to finish. He’s been patient, and he rewarded me tonight with two goals. The kid’s class.”

Shortly after the first goal, in the 51st minute, Ocean City goalie Felix Schafer dove to his right and made a spectacular save on West Chester’s Dominick Bachstein. Schafer made five saves in recording his fifth shutout of the season. Kent Dickey had five stops for the visitors.

“When you talk about great goalkeepers, they come through at least once a game and save you, and Felix has now done that several times,” Nuss said.

Schafer, 21, of Berlin, Germany, is a rising junior at Santa Clara University in California.

“We’ve got an amazing group of guys,” Schafer said. “Everybody gets along with everybody. Really good chemistry and we’re all here to win at the highest level.”