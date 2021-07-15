Ocean City Nor’easters plays Boston Bolts in quarterfinals Saturday

The Ocean City Nor’easters learned their first-round opponent Wednesday for the United Soccer Leagues' League Two playoffs.

The fifth-seed Nor’easters (9-2-3) will play the fourth-seeded Boston Bolts (10-3) in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Evergreen Sportsplex in Leesburg, Virginia. The venue is the home of the Northern Virginia Football Club.

The Nor'easters finished second in the Mid-Atlantic Division. The Bulls are the second-team team out of the Northeast Division.

Top-seeded West Chester United, who won the Mid-Atlantic title, will play the eighth-seeded New York Red Bulls U23s at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Evergreen Sportsplex. The winner of both quarterfinals will meet in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Eastern Conference championship is scheduled for July 23-25. The venue and time is to be determined. The Nor'easters won the Eastern Conference title in 2016, the last time the team made the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference winner plays the Southern Conference in the national semifinals winner that same weekend. The other national semifinals will be between the Central and Western conference champions.

The USL League Two championship is set for July 31.