Ocean City grad Sean Mooney continues to pitch well in Twins system: Local minor league update

Sean Mooney continues to pitch well for the Minnesota Twins’ high Single-A club.

Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate, made his fourth start of the season for the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday. He allowed three unearned runs in three innings, striking out four and lowering his ERA to 1.69. In four starts, the right-handed pitcher is 0-0 with 21 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Mooney, 24, from Somers Point, was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins.He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was 0-2 with a 2.48 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 58 innings in 17 career games (16 starts).

Here are updates on the local players making their journey through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, earned his third win of the season Tuesday, pitching two shutout innings and striking out two for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies). Through nine games, he was 3-0 with a 4.35 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10¹/³ innings.

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. He In 164 career minor league games, he was 36-34 with a 4.62 ERA and 448 strikeouts in 518¹/³ innings.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, continued to hit well for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks), batting .260 (20 for 77) through 22 games. Kennedy, the only local position player in the minors, had four doubles, two homers, seven RBIs and 12 runs.

Through 326 minor-league games, he was hitting .283 with 59 doubles, 15 triples, 35 homers and 168 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

He had yet to allow a run this season, boasting a 0.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in seven appearances and 7¹/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 141 games, Warren was 5-10 with a 2.98 ERA and 302 strikeouts in 202²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, got his first win of the season for the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies), allowing one hit and striking out three in two shutout innings last Sunday. Adams was 1-0 with an 11.32 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10¹/³ innings in six games.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 3-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 career minor-league games (58 innings).

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, struck out 10 in 5²/³ innings on April 30 for the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).

He was 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in four games (three starts) and had 19 strikeouts in 15 innings.

In 45 career games, Groome was 9-17 with a 4.84 ERA and 241 strikeouts in 178¹/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

Single-A (Low)

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, with the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 16 strikeouts in five games (three starts) and 16²/³ innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In seven career games (four starts), Petty was 0-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21²/³ innings.

Rookie League

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 21, is listed on the roster for the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complete League affiliate of Los Angeles. That season has not begun.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 16 career games (three starts), he is 202 with a 5.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31²/³ innings.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 19, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. That season has not begun.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Independent leagues

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, signed with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on April 5. He had made three starts and was 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 innings.

The Brigantine resident was released Sept. 12 by the San Diego Padres, who had selected him in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

In 100 career minor-league games (94 starts), he was 32-28 with a 4.02 ERA and 454 strikeouts in 457 innings.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

