Nine Stockton University athletes received College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors Thursday.

Kerstin Axe, Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek H.S.), Amber Hartzell, Emily Latshaw and Madelynn Schina were women’s at-large selections. Reegan Capozzoli, Dante Poli, Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) and Luc Swedlund were men's at-large selections. These athletes all compete in different sports.

Freire, a senior on the field hockey team, finished with a 3.93 GPA. She started all 17 games on defense in the fall and made one defensive save. Freire also earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association Scholar of Distinction and NFHCA National Academic Squad honors.

Smallwood, a junior on the men's lacrosse team, finished with a 3.75 GPA. He scored 23 goals to go with five assists for 28 points this spring.

Axe, a senior defender and captain on the women's lacrosse team, finished with a 4.0 GPA. She was a New Jersey Athletic Conference honorable mention. This year, Axe recorded 29 ground balls, 14 caused turnover and 14 ground balls.

Hartzell (4.0 GPA), Latshaw (3.95) and Schina (3.75) led the women’s rowing team to its best season in program history as members of a varsity eight that went undefeated at six regattas this spring. The juniors helped the boat win gold medals at the Dad Vail Regatta, Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championships and Knecht Cup.

Swedlund (4.0 GPA), Capozzoli (3.95) and Poli (3.56) each are members of the men's lacrosse team. Swedlund finished his career with school records in goals (354) and points (427), and ranks third in NCAA Division III history in goals and sixth in points as well as tied for ninth in goals per game (3.93). He was named to the Coastal Lacrosse Conference first team.

Poli made the CLC second team after leading the Ospreys in assists (36) to go with 48 goals for 84 points. He finished third in the CLC in points per game (4.94). Poli finished his Stockton career as the leader in assists (160) as well as second behind Swedlund in goals (202) and points (362).

This season, Capozzoli scored 38, bringing his career total to 97 in three years as an Osprey. He also added 15 assists for 53 points. He also contributed 27 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers, and was named to the CLC second team.