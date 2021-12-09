Ocean City grad Grace Sacco helps Stockton finish strong, beat TCNJ

Grace Sacco scored 13 points and added a game-high seven assists to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a 58-55 victory over The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
With the win, Stockton snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Lions.
Sacco (Ocean City H.S.) assisted on Nalya Hill's layup that tied the game 52-52 with 2 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in regulation. Sacco later made three free throws to give the Ospreys (5-4, 3-1 NJAC) a 55-52 lead. Sacco also added four rebounds.
Freshman Madison LaRosa led the Ospreys with 16 points. Emma Morrone scored 14 and grabbed seven rebounds. Both players finished with three steals. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) scored nine points and had two blocks. Alves and Hill each grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Jaiden Harris (Our Lady of Mercy) scored three points. Kadinah Harris Hood and Harris each grabbed four rebounds.
TCNJ (4-5,2-2 NJAC) trailed 5-0 to start the game, but soon took a 10-7 lead. The Ospreys, who have now won four of their last five games, trailed 15-14 after the first quarter and 27-26 at halftime.
The Ospreys outscored TCNJ 16-9 in the third quarter.
Stockton hosts Montclair State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township.
Men's basketball: Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) scored a game-high 20 and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds to lead the Ospreys to a 75-55 victory over TCNJ. It was the Ospreys' fourth consecutive win.
Stockton (8-1, 4-0 NJAC) has been very dominant this season, averaging 83.5 points per game.
DJ Campbell (Vineland) scored 10, including a 3-pointer near the end of the first half that gave Stockton a 40-26 lead at halftime. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) grabbed six rebounds and led the team with five assists. Jordan Williams scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds.
Kadian Dawkins scored nine, grabbed four rebounds and added three assists.
TCNJ's Anthony DiCaro, who entered the game as the NJAC's leading scorer with an average of 21.1 points per game, was held to just five points.
Stockton hosts Montclair State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
