Ocean City grad Dolan Grisbaum wins twice for Boston U swimming: College notebook

Dolan Grisbaum won two events to help lead the Boston University men’s swimming team to a 173-125 win over Massachusetts.

Grisbaum, a sophomore and an Ocean City High School graduate, won both distances races — the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 39.89 seconds and the 1,000 free in 9:38.67.

Destin Lasco (Mainland Regional) won a pair of races to help guide California, Berkeley to a 179.5-88.5 win over Pacific. He won the 200 free in 1:35.61 and the 200 breaststroke in 1:58.24.

Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) won the 200 butterfly in 1:58.77) in Montclair State’s 149-123 win over Vassar. He also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:38.31).

Women’s swimming

Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) swam on Iona’s winning 200-meter relay (2:00.94) in a 160-124 win over Providence. The relay set a team program record. She also placed third in the 100-meter backstroke (1:07.95) and fourth in the 200 backstroke (2:27.68).

Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was second in the 1,000-yard free (9:58.35) for Indiana in a 171-123 win over Missouri.

Marlee Canale (Cedar Creek) won the 200 backstroke (2:13.81) in Maine’s non-scoring meet with Maine Maritime. She also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:52.29), was second in the 100 backstroke (1:02.19) and was third in the 100 individual medley (1:05.05).

Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) was second in the 50 free (25.7) and third in the 100 free (55.88) in Rider’s 194.5-105.5 loss to Marist.

Golf

Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine Prep) led Drexel to its third straight City 6 Championship in Tavistock, Camden County, besting Philadelphia schools Villanova, Saint Joseph’s and La Salle. Nicholas shot a 3-under par 69 to win the individual title. Drexel will be on break until February.

Thomas Jefferson’s Noah Petracci (Hammonton) shot an 82 (11-over) to place 14th at the Goldey-Beacom Fall Invitational in Wilmington, Delaware.

Women’s volleyball

In Georgian Court’s 3-0 loss to Holy Family, Jessica Sprankle (Southern Regional) had five digs and two kills, and Emma Gildea (Southern) had four kills. In a 3-0 loss to Thomas Jefferson, Sprankle had three digs, and Gildea added four kills. In a 3-1 win over Dominican, Sprankle had 11 digs and three assists, Gildea had seven kills and four digs, and Alexa Houston (Pinelands Regional) added a kill.

Amanda Purdy (Cedar Creek) had three kills in Cabrini’s 3-0 win over Centenary. She had three kills in a 3-0 loss to SUNY Cortland.

Rachael Pharo (Southern) had 17 kills and 10 digs in New Jersey City’s 3-2 win over William Paterson. She had six kills and 11 digs in a 3-2 win over Marywood.